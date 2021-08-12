Northern Virginia fuels state's growth, but at slower rate

“It's the slowest growth we've had overall since the Great Depression,” Lombard said.

In the Hampton Roads area, Virginia Beach's population increased only 5%, and Norfolk's population shrunk by 2 percent. That was offset somewhat by above-average growth in Chesapeake and Suffolk.

In southwest Virginia, all 15 counties west of Montgomery County lost population.

In fact, on the state's southern border, every locality west of Suffolk lost population.

In central Virginia, the city of Richmond and the main suburban counties of Henrico and Chesterfield all grew faster than the statewide average.

Racial data shows that the state has become more racially diverse and less white, mirroring the national trend.

A notable exception is Richmond, which was a majority Black city in 2010, albeit by a narrow margin. The city's white population has grown substantially in the past decade; the city is now 43 percent white and 40 percent Black.

Lombard said precise comparisons on racial data are difficult, because more Americans classify themselves as multiracial and because the Census Bureau became more sophisticated and nuanced in terms of how it asked people about race.