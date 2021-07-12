Not guilty plea entered for police officer in assault case

The indictment accuses the officer of “unlawfully, knowingly and recklessly causing physical injury” to Jacobs on Aug. 18. Jacobs alleges Budworth “bashed her in the face” with his baton after he knocked her to the ground, according to court records.

A video shared on Twitter shows the officer running and hitting the back of a woman’s head with his baton after police had declared an unlawful assembly and ordered a crowd to disperse. That knocked the woman down and then he struck her in the head with the baton again while she was down, according to the video.

Budworth’s next court appearance, set to be by phone, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 20 to determine trial readiness.

Budworth joined the Police Bureau six years ago. He was placed on paid leave last month.

Jacobs filed a civil rights and battery suit against the city of Portland stemming from the police push and baton strike. The city this spring agreed to pay her $50,000, plus $11,000 in attorney fees, to settle the case, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0