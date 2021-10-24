 Skip to main content
Nov. 2 deadline for Ida disaster unemployment applications

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents who lost wages because of Hurricane Ida have until Nov. 2 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance, according to the state labor department.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the jobless aid is available to eligible people who live in more than two dozen parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

People can apply online at www.laworks.net or by calling 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

