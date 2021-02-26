'Now democracy starts,' Walz says as deficit becomes surplus

Republican and business leaders were quick to say Friday that the projected surplus shows there's no need to raise taxes, and that doing so would hurt jobless workers and businesses that are still struggling to stay open due to the pandemic.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, who likely has the votes to block tax increases, welcomed the “amazing turnaround” and reiterated Friday that his chamber won't go along with higher taxes. Instead, he and other Republicans called for ensuring that the forgivable loans that small businesses received under the federal Paycheck Protection Program aren't subject to state taxes

“We have a $1.6 billion surplus right now," said Republican House Deputy Minority Leader Anne Neu Brindley, of North Branch. "If that is not enough to figure out how to fund our government, then I'm not sure what we do, I'm not sure how we move forward.”

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner John Schowalter said the rosier projection is due to an improved U.S. economic outlook, which has been bolstered by stimulus measures the federal government has taken since the state agency issued its last forecast in November.