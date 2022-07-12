 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut.

Candidates needed backing from at least 20 fellow legislators to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday.

The successful contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Also on the ballot are Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Javid quit the race on Tuesday after failing to get the 20 supporters. He said serving in government had been “a true privilege.”

Two other candidates, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and lawmaker Rehman Chisti, also pulled out after struggling to gather support.

People are also reading…

The candidates are jostling to replace Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader last week amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. He will remain in office as a caretaker prime minister until his replacement as party chief is chosen. The winner of that contest will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes. The final pair will be put to a ballot of party members across the country.

The first round of voting was scheduled for Wednesday, with candidates who fail to get at least 30 votes eliminated. Further rounds will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week.

The party aims to complete the parliamentary stage of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. The two finalists would spend the rest of the summer campaigning around the country.

The new leader is due to be announced when the House of Commons returns on Sept. 5.

Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest.

Some also worry Johnson — brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do mischief during his final months in office.

The opposition Labour Party called for the House of Commons to hold a no-confidence vote in Johnson this week, but the government refused to allow it, saying it was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time” because a contest to replace the prime minister already was underway.

Labour accused the government of “running scared.”

In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner, former Treasury secretary Sunak, who already has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.

Many have repudiated the tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit — a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, both committed Brexit supporters and Johnson allies, threw their support behind Truss as a “stop Sunak” candidate for the party’s right wing.

“Liz was always opposed to Rishi’s higher taxes.” Rees-Mogg said. “She’s a proper euroskeptic, she’ll deliver for the voters and she believes in low taxation.”

Sunak, whose resignation a week ago helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity. Launching his campaign for Tory leader Tuesday, Sunak said the country needed “honesty and responsibility, not fairytales” to get through tough economic times.

“It is not credible to promise lots more spending and low taxes,” he said.

Sunak also called for an end to the personal attacks already flying around in the contest — many of them aimed at him. He said he would not “demonize” Johnson, whom he called a “remarkable” politician.

“I will not engage in the negativity you have seen and read in the media. If others wish to do that, then let them,” he said. “That is not who we are. We can be better than that.”

Follow all of AP’s coverage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

The Jan. 6 committee is highlighting the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the attack at the U.S. Capitol is also probing whether the extremist groups coordinated with Trump's White House. Tuesday's hearing is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He said he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” Also testifying will be an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.

López Obrador urges rejecting US-Mexico border 'status quo'

López Obrador urges rejecting US-Mexico border 'status quo'

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador is using a visit to the White House to call for rejecting the “status quo” on the border. But he's also praised a relationship with the U.S. that both he and President Joe Biden insisted remained strong despite a series of high-profile policy disagreements. In lengthy comments at the start of meetings with Biden on Tuesday, López Obrador touched on the New Deal politics of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and chided conservatives. He also vowed that the U.S. and Mexico “should close ranks to help each other.” Biden was equally conciliatory, saying, “I see, we see Mexico as an equal partner."

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Rights groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international laws. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN expected to extend Syria aid for six months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News