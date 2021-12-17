 Skip to main content
AP

NTSB: Distracted driver caused deadly crash between SUV, bus

BELTON, S.C. (AP) — The driver of an SUV in South Carolina was distracted by her cell phone when she crossed the center line of a South Carolina highway and crashed into a bus carrying people with disabilities and special needs, causing two deaths, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has found.

The SUV driver “was distracted by the actions of talking, placing, and receiving calls on her cell phone while driving,” according to a report from the board Thursday.

The board's investigation found that the SUV driver was on a 16-minute phone call with a friend that ended less than a minute before the Dec. 2019 collision in Belton, South Carolina.

The phone use caused the driver to cross into the opposite lane and hit the medium-sized bus with a driver and seven passengers in it. The SUV driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both the SUV driver and a passenger sitting in the area of the bus where the collision happened died. The other occupants of the bus sustained minor to serious injuries, according to the agency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

