NTSB, military probing fatal jet crash in Vegas near Nellis

Preliminary findings will be released within two weeks, Weiss said, and findings and a final report could take up to two years.

Draken spokeswoman Christina Childs said the company, based in Lakeland, Florida, was cooperating with federal, state and local authorities including the NTSB.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event,” the company said a statement.

Draken provides tactical aircraft, “adversarial support, electronic attack or customized rotary wing training,” and pilots including former U.S. military personnel, for combat training at Nellis and other sites.

“We train the next generation of fighter pilots which is a crucial aspect of our national security,” Childs said in an email.

She did not immediately respond to messages about Hamilton's military history.

In August 2016, not far from Nellis, a Draken pilot with more than two decades of experience received minor injuries when he ejected before the Douglas A-4K Skyhawk he was flying crashed in the desert near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Investigators later said it appeared that debris entered the engine of the Vietnam War-era attack jet, causing a loss of power.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0