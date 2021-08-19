Nuckles named WVa Equal Employment Opportunity Office chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kim Nuckles has been appointed director of West Virginia's Equal Employment Opportunity Office.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Nuckles' appointment Wednesday.
Nuckles will remain state coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a role she has served since 2012, the governor's office said in a news release.
Nuckles will work to ensure state compliance with equal employment laws and practices to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination. She’ll conduct outreach through training, literature and materials, as well as collaborate with other agencies and groups to promote diversity and inclusion, the statement said.
“It is especially exciting for me to use my experience as the State ADA Coordinator to work to continue improving both accessibility and fairness within West Virginia state government for all of its citizens,” Nuckles said.
Nuckles earned her law degree from West Virginia University in 2001.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.