 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nuckles named WVa Equal Employment Opportunity Office chief
0 Comments
AP

Nuckles named WVa Equal Employment Opportunity Office chief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kim Nuckles has been appointed director of West Virginia's Equal Employment Opportunity Office.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Nuckles' appointment Wednesday.

Nuckles will remain state coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a role she has served since 2012, the governor's office said in a news release.

Nuckles will work to ensure state compliance with equal employment laws and practices to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination. She’ll conduct outreach through training, literature and materials, as well as collaborate with other agencies and groups to promote diversity and inclusion, the statement said.

“It is especially exciting for me to use my experience as the State ADA Coordinator to work to continue improving both accessibility and fairness within West Virginia state government for all of its citizens,” Nuckles said.

Nuckles earned her law degree from West Virginia University in 2001.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News