Number of Arkansas COVID patients on ventilators climbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas climbed again Tuesday, as the state's top health official said he was worried about a further surge in cases from the coming Labor Day weekend.

The Department of Health said the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators rose by 27 to 388, the second day in a row the state has reached a new high. The state reported 2,626 new cases and 22 more deaths.

The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 45 to 1,212. There are 531 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state. Only 19 ICU beds are available, the department said, though it's unclear how many are equipped for COVID-19 patients. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state's hospitals will be adding 64 ICU beds in September.

Arkansas ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said he expected hospitalizations — which have surpassed what Arkansas saw during the winter surge — to rise further in the coming weeks.

“Every holiday weekend we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic we've seen a surge in the number of cases, so we are concerned," Romero said.