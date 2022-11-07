 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430

Election 2022 Tennessee Voting Issue

FILE - Voters wait in line to vote on Nov. 3, 2020, at the Slater Center in Bristol, Tenn. Election officials said Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 Nashville voters cast ballots in the wrong race in the lead-up to Election Day, officials have confirmed.

The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters.

The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville's voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem stemmed from precincts being split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts.

Shortly after the AP's report last Tuesday, Roberts said his office had worked throughout the night to fix the problem and that voters would receive the correct ballot by Election Day this Tuesday.

On Friday, however, officials reversed course, saying there was still a risk of an unknown amount of voters receiving the wrong ballot.

Under an agreement sparked by a lawsuit filed Friday, voters now may be able to enter a provisional ballot on Election Day at the county election office if they submitted an incorrect ballot during the early voting period. Those provisional ballots will only be opened if the election is contested.

Meanwhile, voters who believe they are given the wrong ballot on a voting machine on Election Day will also be given a chance to use a special paper ballot at their assigned polling places.

Voters whose districts were correctly assigned will cast their ballots on voting machines at their regular polling places.

