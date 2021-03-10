Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say

So while hugs are OK again for residents who have completed their vaccination, precautions such as wearing masks and using hand sanitizer remain in place as a counterbalance to risk. CMS also underscored that maintaining 6 feet of separation is still the safest policy, and outdoor visits are preferable even when residents and visitors have been vaccinated.

“All of us feel enormous relief that we are at this next juncture and feel confident that reopening visitation can be achieved safely, given all we have learned during the pandemic,” said Terry Fulmer, president of the John A. Hartford Foundation, which works to improve care for older adults. “A great deal more has been learned about infection control, and families and facilities are ready.”

Before the pandemic, there was a lot of flexibility when visiting a loved one living in a nursing home or getting rehab care in one. Family members came and went at different hours of the day. Spouses were able to spend the day together, even if one of them was confined to a nursing home. But at the height of the crisis, the closest that friends and family could get was waving on the other side of an exterior window.