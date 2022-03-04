NV Energy to inspect power lines near 2020 Reno wildfire

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s largest utility plans to inspect the power lines in a Reno neighborhood where a 2020 wildfire destroyed five homes and damaged two dozens others, a blaze that investigators blamed on arching power lines in gale force winds along the Sierra’s eastern front.

NV Energy officials say the inspections will be conducted later this month in response to a request from litigants in an ongoing lawsuit over damages resulting from the Pinehaven Fire.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on its web site Thursday that NV Energy will inspect the power lines.

A spokeswoman for NV Energy told The Associated Press on Friday the company still believes the November 2020 brush fire most likely was sparked by a campfire in the nearby foothills of the Sierra.

A status conference is scheduled March 9 in Washoe District Court in a consolidated case combining four lawsuits that more than a dozen insurance companies have filed against NV Energy since state and Reno fire officials completed their investigation of the Pinehaven fire January 2021.

No one was killed or seriously injured. But more than 1,200 homes were evacuated in the Caughlin Ranch area, where power lines also were blamed for causing a wildfire in 2011.

