 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NV Energy to inspect power lines near 2020 Reno wildfire

  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s largest utility plans to inspect the power lines in a Reno neighborhood where a 2020 wildfire destroyed five homes and damaged two dozens others, a blaze that investigators blamed on arching power lines in gale force winds along the Sierra’s eastern front.

NV Energy officials say the inspections will be conducted later this month in response to a request from litigants in an ongoing lawsuit over damages resulting from the Pinehaven Fire.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on its web site Thursday that NV Energy will inspect the power lines.

A spokeswoman for NV Energy told The Associated Press on Friday the company still believes the November 2020 brush fire most likely was sparked by a campfire in the nearby foothills of the Sierra.

A status conference is scheduled March 9 in Washoe District Court in a consolidated case combining four lawsuits that more than a dozen insurance companies have filed against NV Energy since state and Reno fire officials completed their investigation of the Pinehaven fire January 2021.

People are also reading…

No one was killed or seriously injured. But more than 1,200 homes were evacuated in the Caughlin Ranch area, where power lines also were blamed for causing a wildfire in 2011.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotland chapel built in the 1940s by Ukrainian POWs is now a relief center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News