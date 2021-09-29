 Skip to main content
NV expert: Misinformation bigger challenge than virus itself

RENO, Nev. (AP) — New COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Nevada since a summer peak in mid-July as vaccination rates continue to improve.

But misinformation about the effectiveness of masks and vaccines being spread by a vocal minority continues to pose serious challenges to turning the tide on the resurgent pandemic, Washoe County's health district officer warned Wednesday.

“I would say that the misinformation is perhaps a greater challenge that we face than the COVID-19 virus,” Kevin Dick told reporters. “We have the vaccine. We can beat the COVID-19 virus. I’m not sure we can beat misinformation."

The 14-day rolling average for new daily cases statewide has fallen to 694, the lowest since 648 July 15 before a surge fueled by the delta variant kept the average above 1,000 from mid-August through mid-September.

Nevada’s positivity rate is 10.4%, down from 20% on Sept. 13. Nearly two-thirds — 64.7% — of Nevada residents age 12 and older have initiated vaccination and 55.6% are fully vaccinated.

Improving vaccination rates may signal the number of naysayers is shrinking, Dick said. “But they are quite vocal and quite aggressive in how they're continuing to try to spread the falsehoods and convince people to not do the safe and effective thing.”

