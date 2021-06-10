NY could automatically seal criminal records, reform parole

New York would also automatically seal the records of many criminal convictions at least three years from sentencing for a misdemeanor, or seven years for a felony, under an amended bill that state lawmakers were expected to pass Thursday.

The law wouldn’t apply to sex offenses, or for people who are currently under parole or probation or facing a pending criminal charge. Courts, or anyone required to run fingerprint-based criminal history checks, could access the records in certain scenarios.

Lawmakers removed an original provision of the Clean Slate Act, sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat from Brooklyn, that would have also eventually expunged the records from an individual’s criminal history.

Republicans, who are a minority in the state Legislature, have blasted Democrats for focusing more on perpetrators of crimes than victims.

Meanwhile, some criminal justice advocacy groups criticized the Democratic-led Legislature for failing to pass more bills to help people denied parole.