NY could try to sue gun manufacturers under bill

PAROLE VIOLATIONS: New York would largely eliminate the practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations under an amended bill released Monday. The bill has exceptions for parole violations that could endanger public safety, including if someone incarcerated for driving under the influence then went out driving. People could also receive “earned time credits” to encourage positive behavior, and would have the right to counsel during the parole revocation process. New Yorkers United for Justice Executive Director Alexander Horwitz said advocates worked with legislative leaders to hash out an agreement on the bill.

SEALING OF CRIMINAL RECORDS: Criminal justice reform groups hope that lawmakers will pass an amended version of a bill to automatically seal criminal records after a certain number of years. A New Yorker would have their records automatically sealed at least three years from sentencing for a misdemeanor, or seven years for a felony. The law wouldn’t apply to sex offenses, or for people who are currently under parole or probation or facing a pending criminal charge. Courts, or anyone required to run fingerprint-based criminal history checks, could access the records in certain scenarios. The original bill would have also eventually expunged the records from an individual's criminal history.