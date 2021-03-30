NY lawmakers debate for hours on pot legalization deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in New York began debating a bill Tuesday that would legalize marijuana sales to people over the age of 21.

Legislative leaders in the state Senate and Assembly launched hours-long debates Tuesday afternoon, with votes in both chambers expected later on in the evening.

New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults. New York would become the third state where lawmakers, rather than voters, have approved legalization.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top Democrats in the Assembly and Senate announced Saturday they reached an agreement to expand the state’s existing medical marijuana program, allow individual New Yorkers to grow six plants for personal consumption and set up a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales.