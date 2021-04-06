NY lawmakers, governor reach deal on late budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will boost spending by billions over the next year in a bid to revitalize the state's hard-hit economy under a budget deal announced Tuesday by lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has long prided himself on getting the budget passed on time and trying to keep spending increases minimal. Lawmakers passed a budget on time last spring amid the pandemic, when the Assembly and Senate didn't offer their own spending proposals.

But this year's budget delay means thousands of state workers are now facing the prospect of having to wait at least a day longer to receive paychecks: at least 39,000 state employees are expecting a paycheck Thursday.

State comptroller Tom DiNapoli said that employees may get their paper checks late because lawmakers didn't pass the budget by Monday. And direct deposits would arrive late if lawmakers didn't pass the budget Tuesday.

Lawmakers hoped to pass the budget by Tuesday midnight. But New York’s Senate and Assembly planned to pass legislation Tuesday evening to extend the budget by two days in case either chamber missed that deadline.