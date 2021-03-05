NY lawmakers pass bill to limit Cuomo's executive power

His power to extend or amend the mandates would expire once the state of emergency is lifted in April, or sooner if the Legislature chose to do so.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris defended the bill for ensuring that the mask mandate, for example, is still in effect. He said Cuomo couldn't keep alive directives unrelated to reducing COVID-19 spread and administering vaccines, though it's unclear whether Cuomo and lawmakers will agree on where to draw that line.

“Maybe my colleagues would prefer if all that went away and we just become Texas, where the governor declared there's no more restrictions and everything," Gianaris said. “That’s not what anyone wants ... so we’re being responsible.”

Republicans, who are pushing to impeach the governor and want a full repeal of his powers, said the governor's alleged conduct has proven he's not fit to wield emergency powers. They criticized the bill for lacking teeth and allowing Cuomo to extend COVID-19 mandates indefinitely, until the state of emergency is over.

“Why are we continuing to trust this man to make decisions that are in the best interests of this state?" Sen. Anthony Palumbo, a Republican, said.