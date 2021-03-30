NY lawmakers pass pot legalization, sending bill to governor

New York would set a 9% sales tax on cannabis, plus an additional 4% tax split between the county and local government. It would also impose an additional tax based on the level of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, ranging from 0.5 cents per milligram for flower to 3 cents per milligram for edibles.

Several parts of the legislation would take effect immediately: New Yorkers could legally possess less than 3 ounces of marijuana outside the home.

New York would start automatically expunging records of people with past convictions for marijuana-related offenses that would no longer be criminalized.

And once the bill becomes law, law enforcement in New York won't be able to arrest or prosecute anyone for possession under 3 ounces. A police officer could still use the odor of burnt cannabis as a reason to suspect a driver is intoxicated, but the officer couldn't use that smell alone as justification for searching a car for contraband.

Meanwhile, sales wouldn’t start until New York sets up regulations and a proposed cannabis board. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has estimated it could take 18 months to two years for sales to start.

Consumers could then get marijuana deliveries, or visit new social lounges where they could consume marijuana.