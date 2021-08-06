NY lawmakers pitch extending eviction moratorium to October

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two New York lawmakers introduced a bill Friday to extend the state's eviction moratorium until Oct. 31 in light of the state's failure to send out enough COVID-19 rental aid for an estimated 200,000 households in need.

The state's eviction moratorium is set to expire Aug. 31.

Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, both Democrats, are urging the Legislature to return to Albany to extend the moratorium. It was unclear Friday whether legislative leaders would support an extension.

“We cannot let hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers risk homelessness due to the negligence of our own government,” Biaggi said. “The Executive has failed New Yorkers, and the Legislature must reconvene to deliver for the people that we were elected to serve."

This year, the state set up a new $2.4 billion fund to provide up to 12 months of past-due rent and utility bills directly to landlords on behalf of eligible households who are at or below 80% of area median income. New Yorkers that spend 30% or more of their monthly income on rent can also benefit from up to three months of extra rental aid.