NY lifts indoor dining ban in many COVID-19 hot spots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he was erasing the handful of remaining “orange zones” in the state where tougher pandemic restrictions had been in place because of the fast spread of COVID-19.

The Democrat cited a post-holiday dip in the number of infections, after a period in which rates had surged to more than 114,000 new cases in one week.

Eliminating the zones will allow restaurants within to again offer indoor dining, albeit at half capacity.

Indoor dining is still banned in all of New York City, but Cuomo promised to come up with a plan by Friday to address how restaurants might reopen that service, too. His administration is considering whether to again allow indoor dining in the city at 25% capacity.

The orange zones had been in central and western New York, Staten Island and Westchester County. Cuomo said he's launching several yellow zones, which require schools to launch testing programs, in certain New York City neighborhoods and a part of Orange County.

During the past seven days, the state has averaged around 12,800 new infections per day, a rate it last recorded in late December.