Big Apple? NY loses House seat by thin slice in census count

While the loss of at least one seat was expected in New York, the political world has been in some suspense over whether it might lose two in next year's congressional elections.

“We’ve lost two or more seats every Census since 1950. This is a break in the trend line that’s positive for New York. We’re not losing as much clout as we have in prior cycles," said Dan Lamb, lecturer in Cornell’s Institute for Public Affairs.

Jeffrey M. Wice, an adjunct professor at New York Law School who is an expert in census law and redistricting, said it was too early to tell whether the pandemic kept some people in the state from being counted, like people who were in the process of fleeing urban areas or college students who left campus.

He said another factor could be anti-immigration polices during the years Donald Trump was president.

“New York gained population before Trump took office. Trump closed the gates to immigration. And that certainly hurt,” he said.

It's not yet clear how voters' districts will change. That process hinges on more detailed census data that isn't expected until August, at the earliest.