NY raises age to arrest juveniles, eases parole penalties

MTA BILL: Lawmakers did not pass the governor's bill that would have allowed him to appoint two Senate-confirmed heads of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, up from one currently. Cuomo's office released a memorandum that said having a single individual serve as chairman and chief executive officer “needlessly limits the pool of individuals who can serve in the position” while clashing with not-for-profit reform laws that say a CEO shouldn't serve on the board. Cuomo on Tuesday said he nominated MTA interim leader Sarah Feinberg as the agency's board chair and MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber as CEO. Critics say Cuomo wields too much power over the agency: Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said unlike in the private sector where board members elect their own chair and hire a CEO, Cuomo himself appoints every board member as well as senior management. The fate of the bill is unclear, but Cuomo has said the nominations are a priority. Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Thursday that lawmakers are ready to return for “any outstanding issues.”