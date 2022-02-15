 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NY Rep. Rice won't seek reelection, 30th House Dem to retire

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Kathleen Rice said Tuesday she will not seek reelection this fall, making the New Yorker the 30th Democrat to announce they're leaving the House before November elections when Republicans are making a strong push to win the majority.

Rice, who revealed her plans on her 57th birthday, did not specify why she was leaving in a two-paragraph statement. She has represented the district in Long Island's Nassau County, just outside of New York City, for four terms.

“I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right,” she said. “As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

So far just 13 House Republicans have said they're not seeking reelection.

GOP hopes for capturing the majority have been buoyed by President Joe Biden's poor poll ratings and public concern over inflation and the pandemic. The imbalance of Democratic retirements compared with departing Republicans will only help the GOP.

People are also reading…

Rice was a prosecutor before coming to Congress in 2015. She gained attention after the 2018 elections, when Democrats won House control, but she was among 15 from her party who opposed making Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaker. Pelosi was elected speaker anyway.

Rice and Biden both carried her district in the 2020 elections with 56% of the vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News