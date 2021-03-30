NY Senate passes pot legalization, Assembly vote expected

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually allow marijuana sales to people over the age of 21 under a bill that's among the nation's most sweeping and passed the Senate with a party-line 40-23 vote Tuesday.

Once it passes the Assembly as expected, legislative leaders would send the bill to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor has ten days to approve or veto a bill once it lands on his desk — otherwise, the bill becomes law. He has said he will sign it.

Criminal justice reform groups and advocates for minority communities hard-hit by the decades-long War on Drugs have hailed the state's bill as particularly sweeping: New York would set a target of ensuring 50% of marijuana licenses go to underrepresented communities, and join a handful of states to automatically expunge past marijuana-related convictions.

“We have literally destroyed the lives of multiple thousands of people," Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said. “That’s what’s good about this legislation.... We’re going to turn around the lives of some of those people and help them to be able to take care of themselves, their families and their communities.”