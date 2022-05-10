 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

NY to direct $35M to abortion providers

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York will make $35 million available to help abortion providers boost services and security.

The Democrat said the state has to get ready for a potential influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Hochul said she'll use an emergency Department of Health fund to provide grants and reimbursements to abortion providers, including $25 million for increasing access to services and $10 million for security upgrades at a time when the governor said abortion providers are facing low staffing levels and fears over their providers' safety.

A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling has spurred Democratic leaders in several states to consider steps to increase access to abortion services. A final ruling is not expected until the end of the court’s term in late June or early July.

In February, Oregon launched a $15 million fund to provide grants to Oregon nonprofits to expand access to abortions. In Vermont, voters this fall will consider an abortion rights amendment to the state constitution.

Hochul is also backing a proposed state constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion rights in New York.

This story has been corrected to show that state funding is not contingent on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

