 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NY trying to reduce gun violence as homicides rise

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun Violence New York

FILE - A New York City Police Department officer lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the NYPD's 32nd Precinct, near the scene of a shooting that claim the lives of NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, Jan. 26, appointed the head of a new state agency that will try to curb rising gun violence in hot spots.

 Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's governor appointed Wednesday the head of a new state agency that will try to curb rising gun violence in hot spots.

New York is seeing a continued decrease in overall crime, but gun violence is surging in the state and nationwide.

State officials estimates New York will see more than 800 homicides in 2022, according to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado.

That would mark the second year in a row with more than 800 homicides, according to Rosado, who spoke to lawmakers at a Tuesday budget hearing.

She said the state hasn't see such levels since 2008.

About three-quarters of homicides nationwide involve firearms, Rosado added.

Combatting gun violence is a key priority for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced Wednesday that lifelong Harlem resident Calliana Thomas will direct the state Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

People are also reading…

“As we enter 2022, we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of guns finding their ways through our borders and into the hands of criminals,” Hochul said. “And we are seeing a concentration in places like the Bronx, Upper Manhattan, but also in other cities.”

Thomas previously worked at Harlem Children's Zone leading efforts to expand cradle-to-career programming nationwide.

Thomas also worked on gun violence prevention programs with communities around New York City for seven years with the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The governor said the new state agency, within the state's health department, will examine the drivers and effects of gun violence: “What leads people to this, and what is going on in their emotional and psychological worlds of what could be driving people to these decisions,” she said.

Hochul's budget proposal includes more funding for gun crime tracing, as well as for the hiring of more social media analysts.

“This way we can find out early on what trends are out there,” Hochul said. “What are people talking about? What’s the chatter? And perhaps identify individuals who are on the cusp of purchasing guns or trafficking in guns, or even committing crimes.”

Hochul spoke in Greenbush on Wednesday ahead of the first meeting of a new interstate task force dedicated to improving tracing of illegal guns.

Hochul says officials from nine states on the task force will figure out how to quickly collect data on the flow of guns.

“We have the opportunity to have interdiction efforts along our border with Pennsylvania, identifying the gun shows where people are purchasing guns, loading up a trunk and coming up by 81 or route 90 in toward Western New York,” Hochul said. “And then the guns are ending up in our cities in particular. And that’s the level of trafficking that we want to zero in on."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. touts diplomacy with Russia but prepared for 'aggression,' says Blinken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News