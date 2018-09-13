Subscribe for 33¢ / day

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in New York.

Governor

Marc Molinaro, GOP

Governor

Marc Molinaro, Con

Governor

Howie Hawkins, Grn

Governor

Cynthia Nixon, WF

Governor

Andrew Cuomo, Inp

Governor

Andrew Cuomo, WEq

Governor

Marc Molinaro, RP

Lieutenant Governor

Julie Killian, GOP

Lieutenant Governor

Julie Killian, Con

Lieutenant Governor

Jia Lee, Grn

Lieutenant Governor

Jumaane Williams, WF

Lieutenant Governor

Kathy Hochul, Inp

Lieutenant Governor

Kathy Hochul, WEq

Lieutenant Governor

Julie Killian, RP

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (i), Dem

Comptroller

Jonathan Trichter, GOP

Comptroller

Jonathan Trichter, Con

Comptroller

Mark Dunlea, Grn

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli, WF

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli, Inp

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli, WEq

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli, RP

Attorney General

Keith Wofford, GOP

Attorney General

Keith Wofford, Con

Attorney General

Michael Sussman, Grn

Attorney General

Kenneth Schaeffer, WF

Attorney General

Vincent Messina, Inp

State Senate - District 1

Gregory-John Fischer, Dem

State Senate - District 1

Kenneth LaValle (i), GOP

State Senate - District 1

Kenneth LaValle, Con

State Senate - District 1

Kenneth LaValle, Inp

State Senate - District 1

Kenneth LaValle, RP

State Senate - District 2

Kathleen Cleary, Dem

State Senate - District 2

John Flanagan (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

John Flanagan, Con

State Senate - District 2

John Flanagan, Inp

State Senate - District 2

Kathleen Cleary, WEq

State Senate - District 2

John Flanagan, RP

State Senate - District 3

Monica Martinez, Dem

State Senate - District 3

Dean Murray, GOP

State Senate - District 3

Dean Murray, Con

State Senate - District 3

Monica Martinez, WF

State Senate - District 3

Dean Murray, Inp

State Senate - District 3

Monica Martinez, WEq

State Senate - District 3

Dean Murray, RP

State Senate - District 4

Louis D'Amaro, Dem

State Senate - District 4

Philip Boyle (i), GOP

State Senate - District 4

Philip Boyle, Con

State Senate - District 4

Louis D'Amaro, WF

State Senate - District 4

Philip Boyle, Inp

State Senate - District 4

Louis D'Amaro, WEq

State Senate - District 4

Philip Boyle, RP

State Senate - District 5

James Gaughran, Dem

State Senate - District 5

Carl Marcellino (i), GOP

State Senate - District 5

Carl Marcellino, Con

State Senate - District 5

James Gaughran, WF

State Senate - District 5

Carl Marcellino, Inp

State Senate - District 5

James Gaughran, WEq

State Senate - District 5

Carl Marcellino, RP

State Senate - District 6

Kevin Thomas, Dem

State Senate - District 6

Kemp Hannon (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Kemp Hannon, Con

State Senate - District 6

Kevin Thomas, WF

State Senate - District 6

Kemp Hannon, Inp

State Senate - District 6

Kevin Thomas, WEq

State Senate - District 6

Kemp Hannon, RP

State Senate - District 7

Anna Kaplan, Dem

State Senate - District 7

Elaine Phillips (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Elaine Phillips, Con

State Senate - District 7

Anna Kaplan, WF

State Senate - District 7

Elaine Phillips, Inp

State Senate - District 7

Anna Kaplan, WEq

State Senate - District 7

Elaine Phillips, RP

State Senate - District 8

John Brooks (i), Dem

State Senate - District 8

Jeffrey Pravato, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Jeffrey Pravato, Con

State Senate - District 8

John Brooks, WF

State Senate - District 8

Jeffrey Pravato, Inp

State Senate - District 8

John Brooks, WEq

State Senate - District 8

Jeffrey Pravato, RP

State Senate - District 9

Todd Kaminsky (i), Dem

State Senate - District 9

Francis Becker, GOP

State Senate - District 9

Francis Becker, Con

State Senate - District 9

Todd Kaminsky, WF

State Senate - District 9

Todd Kaminsky, Inp

State Senate - District 9

Todd Kaminsky, WEq

State Senate - District 9

Todd Kaminsky, RP

State Senate - District 10

James Sanders (i), Dem

State Senate - District 11

Simon Minching, Con

State Senate - District 11

Tony Avella, Inp

State Senate - District 11

Tony Avella, WEq

State Senate - District 12

Michael Gianaris (i), Dem

State Senate - District 13

Jessica Ramos, WF

State Senate - District 13

Jose Peralta, Inp

State Senate - District 13

Jose Peralta, WEq

State Senate - District 13

Jose Peralta, RP

State Senate - District 14

Leroy Comrie (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

Joseph Addabbo (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

Thomas Sullivan, Con

State Senate - District 15

Joseph Addabbo, WF

State Senate - District 15

Thomas Sullivan, Inp

State Senate - District 16

Toby Ann Stavisky (i), Dem

State Senate - District 16

Toby Ann Stavisky, WF

State Senate - District 16

Toby Ann Stavisky, WEq

State Senate - District 16

Vincent Pazienza, RP

State Senate - District 17

Simcha Felder, GOP

State Senate - District 17

Simcha Felder, Con

State Senate - District 17

Angharad Vaughan, WF

State Senate - District 17

Simcha Felder, Inp

State Senate - District 17

Luis Rivera, RP

State Senate - District 19

Roxanne Persaud (i), Dem

State Senate - District 19

Jeffrey Ferretti, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Jeffrey Ferretti, Con

State Senate - District 19

Roxanne Persaud, WF

State Senate - District 20

Zellnor Myrie, WF

State Senate - District 20

Jesse Hamilton, Inp

State Senate - District 20

Jesse Hamilton, WEq

State Senate - District 21

Kevin Parker (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Brian Kelly, Con

State Senate - District 21

Kevin Parker, WF

State Senate - District 22

Martin Golden (i), GOP

State Senate - District 22

Martin Golden, Con

State Senate - District 22

Andrew Gounardes, WF

State Senate - District 22

Martin Golden, Inp

State Senate - District 22

Andrew Gounardes, WEq

State Senate - District 22

Andrew Gounardes, RP

State Senate - District 23

David Krainert, GOP

State Senate - District 23

David Krainert, Con

State Senate - District 23

Jasmine Robinson, WF

State Senate - District 23

Diane Savino, Inp

State Senate - District 23

Diane Savino, RP

State Senate - District 24

Andrew Lanza (i), GOP

State Senate - District 25

Velmanette Montgomery (i), Dem

State Senate - District 26

Brian Kavanagh (i), Dem

State Senate - District 26

Anthony Arias, GOP

State Senate - District 26

Stuart Avrick, Con

State Senate - District 26

Brian Kavanagh, WF

State Senate - District 26

Anthony Arias, RP

State Senate - District 27

Brad M. Hoylman (i), Dem

State Senate - District 28

Liz Krueger (i), Dem

State Senate - District 28

Peter Holmberg, GOP

State Senate - District 28

Liz Krueger, WF

State Senate - District 28

Peter Holmberg, RP

State Senate - District 29

Jose M. Serrano (i), Dem

State Senate - District 29

Jose Colon, GOP

State Senate - District 30

Brian Benjamin (i), Dem

State Senate - District 30

Brian Benjamin, WF

State Senate - District 31

Melinda Crump, GOP

State Senate - District 31

Robert Jackson, WF

State Senate - District 31

Marisol Alcantara, Inp

State Senate - District 31

Melinda Crump, RP

State Senate - District 32

Luis Sepulveda, Dem

State Senate - District 32

Patrick Delices, GOP

State Senate - District 32

Migdalia Denis, Con

State Senate - District 32

Luis Sepulveda, WF

State Senate - District 32

Pamela Stewart-Martinez, RP

State Senate - District 33

Gustavo Rivera (i), Dem

State Senate - District 33

Nicole Torres, GOP

State Senate - District 33

Steven Stern, Con

State Senate - District 33

Gustavo Rivera, WF

State Senate - District 34

Richard Ribustello, GOP

State Senate - District 34

Antonio Vitiello, Con

State Senate - District 34

Alessandra Biaggi, WF

State Senate - District 34

Jeffrey Klein, Inp

State Senate - District 35

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, WF

State Senate - District 35

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Inp

State Senate - District 35

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, WEq

State Senate - District 35

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, RP

State Senate - District 36

Robert Diamond, GOP

State Senate - District 36

Robert Diamond, Con

State Senate - District 36

Jamaal Bailey, WF

State Senate - District 37

Shelley B. Mayer (i), Dem

State Senate - District 38

C. Scott Vanderhoef, GOP

State Senate - District 38

C. Scott Vanderhoef, Con

State Senate - District 38

David Carlucci, Inp

State Senate - District 38

David Carlucci, WEq

State Senate - District 38

C. Scott Vanderhoef, RP

State Senate - District 39

James Skoufis, Dem

State Senate - District 39

Thomas Basile, GOP

State Senate - District 39

Thomas Basile, Con

State Senate - District 39

James Skoufis, WF

State Senate - District 39

Thomas Basile, Inp

State Senate - District 39

James Skoufis, WEq

State Senate - District 39

James Skoufis, RP

State Senate - District 40

Terrence P. Murphy (i), GOP

State Senate - District 40

Terrence P. Murphy, Con

State Senate - District 40

Peter Harckham, WF

State Senate - District 40

Terrence P. Murphy, Inp

State Senate - District 40

Peter Harckham, WEq

State Senate - District 40

Terrence P. Murphy (i), RP

State Senate - District 41

Karen Smythe, Dem

State Senate - District 41

Susan Serino (i), GOP

State Senate - District 41

Susan Serino, Con

State Senate - District 41

Karen Smythe, WF

State Senate - District 41

Susan Serino, Inp

State Senate - District 41

Karen Smythe, WEq

State Senate - District 41

Susan Serino, RP

State Senate - District 42

Ann Rabbitt, GOP

State Senate - District 42

Ann Rabbitt, Con

State Senate - District 42

Jen Metzger, WF

State Senate - District 42

Ann Rabbitt, Inp

State Senate - District 42

Jen Metzger, WEq

State Senate - District 42

Ann Rabbitt, RP

State Senate - District 43

Aaron Gladd, Dem

State Senate - District 43

Daphne Jordan, GOP

State Senate - District 43

Daphne Jordan, Con

State Senate - District 43

Aaron Gladd, WF

State Senate - District 43

Daphne Jordan, Inp

State Senate - District 43

Aaron Gladd, WEq

State Senate - District 43

Daphne Jordan, RP

State Senate - District 44

Neil Breslin (i), Dem

State Senate - District 44

Christopher Davis, GOP

State Senate - District 44

Christopher Davis, Con

State Senate - District 44

Neil Breslin, WF

State Senate - District 44

Neil Breslin, Inp

State Senate - District 44

Christopher Davis, RP

State Senate - District 45

Emily Martz, Dem

State Senate - District 45

Elizabeth Little (i), GOP

State Senate - District 45

Elizabeth Little, Con

State Senate - District 45

Steve Ruzbacki, Grn

State Senate - District 45

Mark Schneider, WF

State Senate - District 45

Elizabeth Little, Inp

State Senate - District 45

Elizabeth Little, RP

State Senate - District 46

Pat Strong, Dem

State Senate - District 46

George Amedore (i), GOP

State Senate - District 46

George Amedore, Con

State Senate - District 46

Pat Strong, WF

State Senate - District 46

George Amedore, Inp

State Senate - District 46

Pat Strong, WEq

State Senate - District 46

George Amedore, RP

State Senate - District 47

Joseph Griffo (i), GOP

State Senate - District 48

Patricia A. Ritchie (i), GOP

State Senate - District 48

Patricia A. Ritchie, Con

State Senate - District 48

Patricia A. Ritchie, Inp

State Senate - District 49

Michelle Ostrelich, Dem

State Senate - District 49

James Tedisco (i), GOP

State Senate - District 49

James Tedisco, Con

State Senate - District 49

Michelle Ostrelich, WF

State Senate - District 49

James Tedisco, Inp

State Senate - District 49

Michelle Ostrelich, WEq

State Senate - District 49

James Tedisco, RP

State Senate - District 50

John Mannion, Dem

State Senate - District 50

Robert Antonacci, GOP

State Senate - District 50

Robert Antonacci, Con

State Senate - District 50

John Mannion, WF

State Senate - District 50

Robert Antonacci, Inp

State Senate - District 50

John Mannion, WEq

State Senate - District 50

John Mannion, RP

State Senate - District 51

Joyce St. George, Dem

State Senate - District 51

James Seward (i), GOP

State Senate - District 51

James Seward, Con

State Senate - District 51

Joyce St. George, WF

State Senate - District 51

James Seward, Inp

State Senate - District 51

Joyce St. George, WEq

State Senate - District 51

James Seward, RP

State Senate - District 52

Frederick Akshar (i), GOP

State Senate - District 53

Janet Burman, GOP

State Senate - District 53

Janet Burman, Con

State Senate - District 53

Rachel May, WF

State Senate - District 53

David Valesky, Inp

State Senate - District 53

David Valesky, WEq

State Senate - District 54

Kenan Baldridge, Dem

State Senate - District 54

Pamela Helming (i), GOP

State Senate - District 54

Pamela Helming, Con

State Senate - District 54

Kenan Baldridge, WF

State Senate - District 54

Pamela Helming, Inp

State Senate - District 54

Kenan Baldridge, WEq

State Senate - District 54

Pamela Helming, RP

State Senate - District 55

Jen Lunsford, Dem

State Senate - District 55

Rich Funke (i), GOP

State Senate - District 55

Rich Funke, Con

State Senate - District 55

Jen Lunsford, WF

State Senate - District 55

Rich Funke, Inp

State Senate - District 55

Jen Lunsford, WEq

State Senate - District 55

Rich Funke, RP

State Senate - District 56

Jeremy Cooney, Dem

State Senate - District 56

Joseph Robach (i), GOP

State Senate - District 56

Joseph Robach, Con

State Senate - District 56

Jeremy Cooney, WF

State Senate - District 56

Joseph Robach, Inp

State Senate - District 56

Jeremy Cooney, WEq

State Senate - District 56

Joseph Robach, RP

State Senate - District 57

Catharine Young (i), GOP

State Senate - District 58

Tom O'Mara (i), GOP

State Senate - District 58

Tom O'Mara, Con

State Senate - District 58

Michael Lausell, WF

State Senate - District 58

Tom O'Mara, Inp

State Senate - District 58

Tom O'Mara, RP

State Senate - District 59

Patrick Gallivan (i), GOP

State Senate - District 60

Carima El Behairy, Dem

State Senate - District 60

Christopher L. Jacobs (i), GOP

State Senate - District 60

Christopher L. Jacobs, Con

State Senate - District 60

James Depasquale, Grn

State Senate - District 60

Carima El Behairy, WF

State Senate - District 60

Christopher L. Jacobs, Inp

State Senate - District 60

Carima El Behairy, WEq

State Senate - District 60

Christopher L. Jacobs, RP

State Senate - District 61

Joan Seamans, Dem

State Senate - District 61

Michael Ranzenhofer (i), GOP

State Senate - District 61

Michael Ranzenhofer, Con

State Senate - District 61

Joan Seamans, WF

State Senate - District 61

Michael Ranzenhofer, Inp

State Senate - District 61

Joan Seamans, WEq

State Senate - District 61

Michael Ranzenhofer, RP

State Senate - District 62

Robert Ortt (i), GOP

State Senate - District 62

Robert Ortt, Con

State Senate - District 62

Peter Diachun, Grn

State Senate - District 62

Robert Ortt, Inp

State Senate - District 62

Robert Ortt, RP

Robert Ortt, RP

State Senate - District 63

Thomas Gaglione, GOP

State Senate - District 63

Timothy Kennedy, WF

State Senate - District 63

Timothy Kennedy, Inp

State Senate - District 63

Timothy Kennedy, WEq

State Assembly - District 1

Fred Thiele (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 1

Patrick O'Connor, GOP

State Assembly - District 1

Patrick O'Connor, Con

State Assembly - District 1

Fred Thiele, WF

State Assembly - District 1

Fred Thiele, Inp

State Assembly - District 1

Fred Thiele, WEq

State Assembly - District 1

Fred Thiele, RP

State Assembly - District 2

Rona Smith, Dem

State Assembly - District 2

Anthony Palumbo, Con

State Assembly - District 2

Anthony Palumbo, Inp

State Assembly - District 3

Clyde Parker, Dem

State Assembly - District 3

Joseph De Stefano, GOP

State Assembly - District 3

Joseph De Stefano, Con

State Assembly - District 3

Joseph De Stefano, Inp

State Assembly - District 3

Joseph De Stefano, RP

State Assembly - District 4

Steven Englebright (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 4

Christian Kalinowski, GOP

State Assembly - District 4

Christian Kalinowski, Con

State Assembly - District 4

Steven Englebright, WF

State Assembly - District 4

Steven Englebright, Inp

State Assembly - District 4

Steven Englebright, WEq

State Assembly - District 5

Timothy Hall, Dem

State Assembly - District 5

Douglas Smith (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 5

Douglas Smith, Con

State Assembly - District 5

Douglas Smith, Inp

State Assembly - District 5

Douglas Smith, RP

State Assembly - District 6

Philip Ramos (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 7

Thomas Murray, Dem

State Assembly - District 7

Andrew Garbarino (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 7

Andrew Garbarino, Con

State Assembly - District 7

Thomas Murray, WF

State Assembly - District 7

Andrew Garbarino, Inp

State Assembly - District 7

Thomas Murray, WEq

State Assembly - District 7

Andrew Garbarino, RP

State Assembly - District 8

David Morrissey, Dem

State Assembly - District 8

Michael Fitzpatrick (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 8

Michael Fitzpatrick, Con

State Assembly - District 8

Michael Fitzpatrick, Inp

State Assembly - District 8

Michael Fitzpatrick, RP

State Assembly - District 9

Christine Pellegrino (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 9

Mike LiPetri, GOP

State Assembly - District 9

Mike LiPetri, Con

State Assembly - District 9

Christine Pellegrino, WF

State Assembly - District 9

Christine Pellegrino, Inp

State Assembly - District 9

Christine Pellegrino, WEq

State Assembly - District 9

Mike LiPetri, RP

State Assembly - District 10

Steve Stern (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 10

Jeremy Williams, GOP

State Assembly - District 10

Jeremy Williams, Con

State Assembly - District 10

Steve Stern, WF

State Assembly - District 10

Steve Stern, Inp

State Assembly - District 10

Steve Stern, WEq

State Assembly - District 11

Kimberly Jean-Pierre (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 11

Kevin Sabella, GOP

State Assembly - District 11

Kevin Sabella, Con

State Assembly - District 11

Kimberly Jean-Pierre, WF

State Assembly - District 11

Kimberly Jean-Pierre, Inp

State Assembly - District 11

Kimberly Jean-Pierre, WEq

State Assembly - District 12

Michael Marcantonio, Dem

State Assembly - District 12

Andrew Raia (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 12

Andrew Raia, Con

State Assembly - District 12

Andrew Raia, Inp

State Assembly - District 12

Andrew Raia, RP

State Assembly - District 13

Charles Lavine (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 13

Andrew Monteleone, GOP

State Assembly - District 13

Andrew Monteleone, Con

State Assembly - District 13

Charles Lavine, WF

State Assembly - District 13

Charles Lavine, WEq

State Assembly - District 13

Charles Lavine, RP

State Assembly - District 14

Michael Reid, Dem

State Assembly - District 14

David McDonough (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 14

David McDonough, Con

State Assembly - District 14

Michael Reid, WF

State Assembly - District 14

David McDonough, Inp

State Assembly - District 14

Michael Reid, WEq

State Assembly - District 14

David McDonough, RP

State Assembly - District 15

Allen Foley, Dem

State Assembly - District 15

Michael Montesano (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 15

Michael Montesano, Con

State Assembly - District 15

Allen Foley, WF

State Assembly - District 15

Michael Montesano, Inp

State Assembly - District 15

Allen Foley, WEq

State Assembly - District 15

Michael Montesano, RP

State Assembly - District 16

Anthony D'Urso (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 16

Byron Divins, GOP

State Assembly - District 16

Byron Divins, Con

State Assembly - District 16

Anthony D'Urso, WF

State Assembly - District 16

Anthony D'Urso, Inp

State Assembly - District 16

Anthony D'Urso, WEq

State Assembly - District 16

Anthony D'Urso, RP

State Assembly - District 17

Kimberly Snow, Dem

State Assembly - District 17

John Mikulin, Con

State Assembly - District 17

John Mikulin, Inp

State Assembly - District 17

Kimberly Snow, WEq

State Assembly - District 17

John Mikulin, RP

State Assembly - District 18

James Lamarre, GOP

State Assembly - District 18

James Lamarre, Con

State Assembly - District 18

Taylor Raynor, WF

State Assembly - District 18

Taylor Raynor, WEq

State Assembly - District 18

Taylor Raynor, RP

State Assembly - District 19

William Carr, Dem

State Assembly - District 19

Edward Ra (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 19

Edward Ra, Con

State Assembly - District 19

William Carr, WF

State Assembly - District 19

Edward Ra, Inp

State Assembly - District 19

William Carr, WEq

State Assembly - District 19

Edward Ra, RP

State Assembly - District 20

Melissa Miller (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 20

Melissa Miller, Con

State Assembly - District 20

Melissa Miller, Inp

State Assembly - District 20

John Vobis, WEq

State Assembly - District 20

John Vobis, RP

State Assembly - District 21

Judy Griffin, Dem

State Assembly - District 21

Brian Curran (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 21

Brian Curran, Con

State Assembly - District 21

Judy Griffin, WF

State Assembly - District 21

Brian Curran, Inp

State Assembly - District 21

Judy Griffin, WEq

State Assembly - District 21

Judy Griffin, RP

State Assembly - District 22

Michaelle Solages (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 22

Gonald Moncion, GOP

State Assembly - District 22

Gonald Moncion, Con

State Assembly - District 22

Michaelle Solages, WF

State Assembly - District 22

Michaelle Solages, Inp

State Assembly - District 22

Michaelle Solages, WEq

State Assembly - District 22

Michaelle Solages, RP

State Assembly - District 23

Stacey Pheffer Amato (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 23

Matthew Pecorino, GOP

State Assembly - District 23

Stacey Pheffer Amato, WF

State Assembly - District 23

Stacey Pheffer Amato, Inp

State Assembly - District 24

David Weprin (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 25

Nily Rozic (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 26

Edward Braunstein (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 26

David Bressler, GOP

State Assembly - District 26

David Bressler, Con

State Assembly - District 26

Edward Braunstein, WF

State Assembly - District 26

Edward Braunstein, Inp

State Assembly - District 26

Edward Braunstein, WEq

State Assembly - District 26

David Bressler, RP

State Assembly - District 27

Daniel Rosenthal (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 28

Andrew Hevesi (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 28

Danniel Maio, GOP

State Assembly - District 28

Andrew Hevesi, WF

State Assembly - District 28

Danniel Maio, RP

State Assembly - District 29

Alicia Hyndman (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 30

Eric Butkiewicz, GOP

State Assembly - District 30

Eric Butkiewicz, Con

State Assembly - District 30

Eric Butkiewicz, RP

State Assembly - District 31

Michele Titus (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 32

Vivian Cook (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 33

Lalita Etwaroo, GOP

State Assembly - District 33

Lalita Etwaroo, Con

State Assembly - District 33

Clyde Vanel, WF

State Assembly - District 34

Michael DenDekker (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 35

Jeffrion Aubry (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 36

Aravella Simotas (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 37

Catherine Nolan (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 38

Michael Miller (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 39

Ari Espinal, WF

State Assembly - District 39

Ari Espinal, WEq

State Assembly - District 39

Bobby Kalotee, RP

State Assembly - District 40

Ron Kim (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 40

Ron Kim, WF

State Assembly - District 40

John Scandalios, RP

State Assembly - District 41

Helene Weinstein (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 42

Matthew Williams, GOP

State Assembly - District 42

Matthew Williams, Con

State Assembly - District 42

Anthony Beckford, Grn

State Assembly - District 42

Rodneyse Bichotte, WF

State Assembly - District 43

Diana Richardson (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 44

Robert Carroll (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 44

Yevgeny Goldberg, GOP

State Assembly - District 44

Yevgeny Goldberg, Con

State Assembly - District 44

Robert Carroll, WF

State Assembly - District 44

Yevgeny Goldberg, RP

State Assembly - District 45

Steven Cymbrowitz (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 46

Steve Saperstein, GOP

State Assembly - District 46

Steve Saperstein, Con

State Assembly - District 46

Patrick Dwyer, Grn

State Assembly - District 46

Steve Saperstein, Inp

State Assembly - District 46

Ethan Lustig-Elgrably, WEq

State Assembly - District 46

Steve Saperstein, RP

State Assembly - District 47

William Colton (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 47

Florence LaSalle, GOP

State Assembly - District 47

Florence LaSalle, Con

State Assembly - District 47

William Colton, WF

State Assembly - District 48

Simcha Eichenstein, Dem

State Assembly - District 49

Peter Abbate (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 49

Rosemary Mangino, Con

State Assembly - District 49

Peter Abbate, WF

State Assembly - District 49

Peter Abbate, Inp

State Assembly - District 50

Joseph Lentol (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 51

Felix Ortiz (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 52

Jo Anne Simon (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 52

Daniel Ramos, Con

State Assembly - District 52

Jo Anne Simon, WF

State Assembly - District 53

Maritza Davila, WF

State Assembly - District 54

Erik Dilan (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 54

Khorshed Chowdhury, GOP

State Assembly - District 54

Khorshed Chowdhury, Con

State Assembly - District 55

Latrice Walker (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 55

Berneda Jackson, GOP

State Assembly - District 55

Latrice Walker, WF

State Assembly - District 56

Tremaine Wright (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 57

Walter Mosley (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 58

Nick Perry (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 59

Jaime Williams (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 59

Brandon Washington, GOP

State Assembly - District 59

Brandon Washington, Con

State Assembly - District 59

Jaime Williams, WF

State Assembly - District 60

Leroy Bates, GOP

State Assembly - District 60

Horrie Johnson, Con

State Assembly - District 61

Daniel Falcone, Grn

State Assembly - District 61

Patricia Kane, WF

State Assembly - District 61

Charles Fall, RP

State Assembly - District 63

Michael Cusick (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 63

Michael Cusick, Con

State Assembly - District 63

John Dennie, Grn

State Assembly - District 63

Michael Cusick, Inp

State Assembly - District 63

Michael Cusick, RP

State Assembly - District 64

Adam Baumel, Dem

State Assembly - District 64

Nicole Malliotakis (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 64

Nicole Malliotakis, Con

State Assembly - District 64

Nicole Malliotakis, Inp

State Assembly - District 64

Nicole Malliotakis, RP

State Assembly - District 65

Yuh-Line Niou (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 66

Deborah Glick (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 66

Douglass Seidman, WF

State Assembly - District 67

Linda Rosenthal (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 68

Daby Carreras, GOP

State Assembly - District 68

Daby Carreras, RP

State Assembly - District 69

Corina Cotenescu, GOP

State Assembly - District 70

Inez Dickens (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 71

Al Taylor, WF

State Assembly - District 72

Ronny Goodman, GOP

State Assembly - District 72

Carmen De La Rosa, WF

State Assembly - District 73

Dan Quart (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 73

Jeff Ascherman, GOP

State Assembly - District 73

Dan Quart, WF

State Assembly - District 73

Jeff Ascherman, RP

State Assembly - District 74

Bryan Cooper, GOP

State Assembly - District 74

Harvey Epstein, WF

State Assembly - District 74

Juan Pagan, RP

State Assembly - District 75

Richard Gottfried (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 76

Rebecca Seawright, WF

State Assembly - District 76

Lou Puliafito, RP

State Assembly - District 77

Latoya Joyner (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 77

Tanya Carmichael, GOP

State Assembly - District 77

Benjamin Eggleston, Con

State Assembly - District 78

Jose Rivera (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 78

Michael Walters, GOP

State Assembly - District 78

Michael Walters, Con

State Assembly - District 79

Michael Blake (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 79

Gregory Torres, GOP

State Assembly - District 79

Margaret Fasano, Con

State Assembly - District 79

Michael Blake, WF

State Assembly - District 80

Nathalia Fernandez (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 80

Louis Perri, GOP

State Assembly - District 80

Louis Perri, Con

State Assembly - District 81

Jeffrey Dinowitz (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 81

Alan Reed, GOP

State Assembly - District 81

Alan Reed, Con

State Assembly - District 81

Jeffrey Dinowitz, WF

State Assembly - District 81

Jeffrey Dinowitz, WEq

State Assembly - District 82

Michael Benedetto (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 82

Elizabeth English, GOP

State Assembly - District 82

William Britt, Con

State Assembly - District 83

Carl Heastie (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 83

Aston Lee, GOP

State Assembly - District 83

Regina Cartagena, Con

State Assembly - District 84

Rosaline Nieves, GOP

State Assembly - District 84

Oswald Denis, Con

State Assembly - District 84

Amanda Septimo, WF

State Assembly - District 85

Marcos Crespo (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 85

Shonde Lennon, GOP

State Assembly - District 85

Joseph Bogdany, Con

State Assembly - District 86

Victor Pichardo (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 86

Ariel Rivera-Diaz, GOP

State Assembly - District 86

Jose Marte, Con

State Assembly - District 86

Victor Pichardo, WF

State Assembly - District 87

Alpheaus Marcus, GOP

State Assembly - District 87

Michael Dennis, Con

State Assembly - District 87

Karines Reyes, WF

State Assembly - District 88

Amy Paulin (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 89

J. Gary Pretlow (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 90

Nader Sayegh, Dem

State Assembly - District 90

Joe Pinion, GOP

State Assembly - District 90

Joe Pinion, Con

State Assembly - District 90

Nader Sayegh, Inp

State Assembly - District 90

Nader Sayegh, WEq

State Assembly - District 90

Nader Sayegh, RP

State Assembly - District 91

Steven Otis (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 92

Thomas Abinanti (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 93

David Buchwald (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 93

John Nuculovic, GOP

State Assembly - District 93

John Nuculovic, Con

State Assembly - District 93

David Buchwald, WF

State Assembly - District 93

David Buchwald, Inp

State Assembly - District 93

David Buchwald, WEq

State Assembly - District 93

David Buchwald, RP

State Assembly - District 94

Vedat Gashi, Dem

State Assembly - District 94

Kevin Byrne (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 94

Kevin Byrne, Con

State Assembly - District 94

Vedat Gashi, WF

State Assembly - District 94

Vedat Gashi, Inp

State Assembly - District 94

Vedat Gashi, WEq

State Assembly - District 94

Kevin Byrne, RP

State Assembly - District 95

Sandra Galef (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 95

Lawrence Chiulli, GOP

State Assembly - District 95

Lawrence Chiulli, Con

State Assembly - District 95

Sandra Galef, WF

State Assembly - District 95

Sandra Galef, WEq

State Assembly - District 95

Sandra Galef, RP

State Assembly - District 96

Kenneth Zebrowski (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 97

Ellen Jaffee (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 97

Rosario Presti, GOP

State Assembly - District 97

Rosario Presti, Con

State Assembly - District 97

Ellen Jaffee, WF

State Assembly - District 97

Rosario Presti, Inp

State Assembly - District 97

Ellen Jaffee, WEq

State Assembly - District 97

Ellen Jaffee, RP

State Assembly - District 98

Scott Martens, Dem

State Assembly - District 98

Karl Brabenec (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 98

Karl Brabenec, Con

State Assembly - District 98

Scott Martens, WF

State Assembly - District 98

Karl Brabenec, Inp

State Assembly - District 98

Scott Martens, WEq

State Assembly - District 98

Karl Brabenec, RP

State Assembly - District 99

Matthew Rettig, Dem

State Assembly - District 99

Colin Schmitt, GOP

State Assembly - District 99

Colin Schmitt, Con

State Assembly - District 99

Matthew Rettig, WF

State Assembly - District 99

Colin Schmitt, Inp

State Assembly - District 99

Matthew Rettig, WEq

State Assembly - District 99

Colin Schmitt, RP

State Assembly - District 100

Aileen Gunther (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 101

Chad McEvoy, Dem

State Assembly - District 101

Brian Miller (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 101

Brian Miller, Con

State Assembly - District 101

Chad McEvoy, WF

State Assembly - District 101

Brian Miller, Inp

State Assembly - District 101

Chad McEvoy, WEq

State Assembly - District 101

Brian Miller, RP

State Assembly - District 102

Aiden O'Connor, Dem

State Assembly - District 102

Christopher Tague (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 102

Christopher Tague, Con

State Assembly - District 102

Aiden O'Connor, WF

State Assembly - District 102

Christopher Tague, Inp

State Assembly - District 102

Aiden O'Connor, WEq

State Assembly - District 102

Christopher Tague, RP

State Assembly - District 103

Kevin Cahill (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 104

Scott Manley, GOP

State Assembly - District 104

Scott Manley, Con

State Assembly - District 105

Laurette Giardino, Dem

State Assembly - District 105

Kieran Lalor (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 105

Kieran Lalor, Con

State Assembly - District 105

Laurette Giardino, WF

State Assembly - District 105

Kieran Lalor, Inp

State Assembly - District 105

Laurette Giardino, WEq

State Assembly - District 105

Kieran Lalor, RP

State Assembly - District 106

Didi Barrett (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 106

William Truitt, GOP

State Assembly - District 106

William Truitt, Con

State Assembly - District 106

Didi Barrett, WF

State Assembly - District 106

Didi Barrett, WEq

State Assembly - District 106

William Truitt, RP

State Assembly - District 107

Jacob Ashby (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 107

Jacob Ashby, Con

State Assembly - District 107

Tistrya Houghtling, WF

State Assembly - District 107

Jacob Ashby, Inp

State Assembly - District 107

Tistrya Houghtling, WEq

State Assembly - District 107

Jacob Ashby, RP

State Assembly - District 108

John McDonald (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 109

Joseph Sullivan, RP

State Assembly - District 109

Patricia Fahy (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 109

Robert Porter, GOP

State Assembly - District 109

Joseph Sullivan, Con

State Assembly - District 109

Patricia Fahy, WF

State Assembly - District 109

Patricia Fahy, Inp

State Assembly - District 110

Phillip Steck (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 110

Christopher Carey, GOP

State Assembly - District 110

Christopher Carey, Con

State Assembly - District 110

Phillip Steck, WF

State Assembly - District 110

Phillip Steck, Inp

State Assembly - District 110

Phillip Steck, WEq

State Assembly - District 110

Phillip Steck, RP

State Assembly - District 111

Angelo Santabarbara (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 111

Brian McGarry, GOP

State Assembly - District 111

Brian McGarry, Con

State Assembly - District 111

Angelo Santabarbara, WF

State Assembly - District 111

Angelo Santabarbara, Inp

State Assembly - District 111

Angelo Santabarbara, WEq

State Assembly - District 111

Angelo Santabarbara, RP

State Assembly - District 112

Mary Beth Walsh (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 113

Carrie Woerner (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 113

Morgan Zegers, GOP

State Assembly - District 113

Morgan Zegers, Con

State Assembly - District 113

Carrie Woerner, Inp

State Assembly - District 113

Morgan Zegers, RP

State Assembly - District 114

Daniel Stec (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 114

Daniel Stec, Con

State Assembly - District 114

Ronald Kim, WF

State Assembly - District 114

Daniel Stec, Inp

State Assembly - District 115

Billy Jones (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 116

Addie Jenne (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 116

Mark Walczyk, GOP

State Assembly - District 116

Mark Walczyk, Con

State Assembly - District 116

Addie Jenne, WF

State Assembly - District 116

Mark Walczyk, Inp

State Assembly - District 116

Mark Walczyk, RP

State Assembly - District 117

Kenneth Blankenbush (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 118

Keith Rubino, Dem

State Assembly - District 118

Keith Rubino, WF

State Assembly - District 118

Robert Smullen, RP

State Assembly - District 119

Marianne Buttenschon, Dem

State Assembly - District 119

Dennis Bova, Con

State Assembly - District 119

Christopher Salatino, WF

State Assembly - District 119

Marianne Buttenschon, Inp

State Assembly - District 119

Dennis Bova, RP

State Assembly - District 120

Gail Tosh, Dem

State Assembly - District 120

William Barclay (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 120

William Barclay, Con

State Assembly - District 120

Gail Tosh, WF

State Assembly - District 120

William Barclay, Inp

State Assembly - District 120

Gail Tosh, WEq

State Assembly - District 120

William Barclay, RP

State Assembly - District 121

John Salka, GOP

State Assembly - District 121

John Salka, Con

State Assembly - District 121

John Salka, RP

State Assembly - District 122

Nicholas Libous, Con

State Assembly - District 122

Clifford Crouch, RP

State Assembly - District 123

Donna Lupardo (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 124

Christopher Friend (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 124

Christopher Friend, Con

State Assembly - District 124

Bill Batrowny, WF

State Assembly - District 124

Christopher Friend, Inp

State Assembly - District 125

Barbara Lifton (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 126

Keith Batman, Dem

State Assembly - District 126

Gary Finch (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 126

Gary Finch, Con

State Assembly - District 126

Keith Batman, WF

State Assembly - District 126

Gary Finch, Inp

State Assembly - District 126

Keith Batman, WEq

State Assembly - District 126

Gary Finch, RP

State Assembly - District 127

Albert Stirpe (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 127

Nicholas Paro, GOP

State Assembly - District 127

Nicholas Paro, Con

State Assembly - District 127

Albert Stirpe, WF

State Assembly - District 127

Nicholas Paro, Inp

State Assembly - District 127

Albert Stirpe, WEq

State Assembly - District 127

Albert Stirpe, RP

State Assembly - District 128

Pamela Hunter (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 129

William Magnarelli (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 129

Edward Ott, GOP

State Assembly - District 129

Michael Hunter, Con

State Assembly - District 129

William Magnarelli, Inp

State Assembly - District 129

William Magnarelli, WEq

State Assembly - District 130

Scott Comegys, Dem

State Assembly - District 130

Brian Manktelow, GOP

State Assembly - District 130

Brian Manktelow, Con

State Assembly - District 130

Scott Comegys, WF

State Assembly - District 130

Brian Manktelow, Inp

State Assembly - District 130

Brian Manktelow, RP

State Assembly - District 131

Brian Kolb (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 132

Philip Palmesano (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 133

Barbara Baer, Dem

State Assembly - District 133

Marjorie Byrnes, Con

State Assembly - District 133

Barbara Baer, WF

State Assembly - District 133

Joe Errigo, Inp

State Assembly - District 133

Barbara Baer, WEq

State Assembly - District 133

Joe Errigo, RP

State Assembly - District 134

Peter Lawrence (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 135

Andrew Gilchrist, Dem

State Assembly - District 135

Mark C. Johns (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 135

Mark C. Johns, Con

State Assembly - District 135

Andrew Gilchrist, WF

State Assembly - District 135

Mark C. Johns, Inp

State Assembly - District 135

Andrew Gilchrist, WEq

State Assembly - District 135

Mark C. Johns, RP

State Assembly - District 136

Jim Shafer, GOP

State Assembly - District 136

Jamie Romeo, WF

State Assembly - District 136

Jamie Romeo, Inp

State Assembly - District 136

Jamie Romeo, WEq

State Assembly - District 138

Harry Bronson (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 138

Patsy Iacovangelo, GOP

State Assembly - District 138

Patsy Iacovangelo, Con

State Assembly - District 138

Harry Bronson, WF

State Assembly - District 138

Harry Bronson, Inp

State Assembly - District 138

Harry Bronson, WEq

State Assembly - District 138

Patsy Iacovangelo, RP

State Assembly - District 139

Stephen Hawley (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 139

Stephen Hawley, Con

State Assembly - District 139

Stephen Hawley, Inp

State Assembly - District 139

Stephen Hawley, RP

State Assembly - District 140

Robin Schimminger (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 140

Adam Ohar, GOP

State Assembly - District 140

Robin Schimminger, Con

State Assembly - District 140

Anthony Baney, Grn

State Assembly - District 140

Robin Schimminger, Inp

State Assembly - District 140

Brian Phillips, WEq

State Assembly - District 141

Crystal Peoples (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 141

Ross Kostecky, GOP

State Assembly - District 142

Patrick Burke, Dem

State Assembly - District 142

Patrick Burke, WF

State Assembly - District 142

Erick Bohen, RP

State Assembly - District 143

Monica Wallace (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 143

Daniel Centinello, GOP

State Assembly - District 143

Monica Wallace, WF

State Assembly - District 143

Monica Wallace, Inp

State Assembly - District 143

Monica Wallace, WEq

State Assembly - District 144

Joseph DiPasquale, Dem

State Assembly - District 144

Michael Norris (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 144

Michael Norris, Con

State Assembly - District 144

Joseph DiPasquale, WF

State Assembly - District 144

Michael Norris, Inp

State Assembly - District 144

Joseph DiPasquale, WEq

State Assembly - District 144

Michael Norris, RP

State Assembly - District 145

Angelo Morinello (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 146

Karen McMahon, Dem

State Assembly - District 146

Raymond Walter (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 146

Raymond Walter, Con

State Assembly - District 146

Danilo Lawvere, Grn

State Assembly - District 146

Karen McMahon, WF

State Assembly - District 146

Raymond Walter, Inp

State Assembly - District 146

Karen McMahon, WEq

State Assembly - District 146

Raymond Walter, RP

State Assembly - District 147

Luke Wochensky, Dem

State Assembly - District 147

David DiPietro (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 147

David DiPietro, Con

State Assembly - District 147

Luke Wochensky, WF

State Assembly - District 147

David DiPietro, RP

State Assembly - District 148

Joseph Giglio (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 149

Sean Ryan (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 149

Joseph Totaro, GOP

State Assembly - District 149

Sean Ryan, WF

State Assembly - District 149

Sean Ryan, Inp

State Assembly - District 149

Sean Ryan, WEq

State Assembly - District 150

Judith Einach, Dem

State Assembly - District 150

Andrew Goodell (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 150

Andrew Goodell, Con

State Assembly - District 150

Judith Einach, WF

State Assembly - District 150

Andrew Goodell, Inp

State Assembly - District 150

Judith Einach, WEq

