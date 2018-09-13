09-14-18 00:52,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in New York.
Governor
Andrew Cuomo (i), Dem
Governor
Marc Molinaro, GOP
Governor
Marc Molinaro, Con
Governor
Howie Hawkins, Grn
Governor
Cynthia Nixon, WF
Governor
Andrew Cuomo, Inp
Governor
Andrew Cuomo, WEq
Governor
Marc Molinaro, RP
Lieutenant Governor
Kathy Hochul (i), Dem
Lieutenant Governor
Julie Killian, GOP
Lieutenant Governor
Julie Killian, Con
Lieutenant Governor
Jia Lee, Grn
Lieutenant Governor
Jumaane Williams, WF
Lieutenant Governor
Kathy Hochul, Inp
Lieutenant Governor
Kathy Hochul, WEq
Lieutenant Governor
Julie Killian, RP
Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli (i), Dem
Comptroller
Jonathan Trichter, GOP
Comptroller
Jonathan Trichter, Con
Comptroller
Mark Dunlea, Grn
Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli, WF
Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli, Inp
Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli, WEq
Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli, RP
Attorney General
Letitia James, Dem
Attorney General
Keith Wofford, GOP
Attorney General
Keith Wofford, Con
Attorney General
Michael Sussman, Grn
Attorney General
Kenneth Schaeffer, WF
Attorney General
Vincent Messina, Inp
Attorney General
Nancy Sliwa, RP
State Senate - District 1
Gregory-John Fischer, Dem
State Senate - District 1
Kenneth LaValle (i), GOP
State Senate - District 1
Kenneth LaValle, Con
State Senate - District 1
Kenneth LaValle, Inp
State Senate - District 1
Kenneth LaValle, RP
State Senate - District 2
Kathleen Cleary, Dem
State Senate - District 2
John Flanagan (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
John Flanagan, Con
State Senate - District 2
John Flanagan, Inp
State Senate - District 2
Kathleen Cleary, WEq
State Senate - District 2
John Flanagan, RP
State Senate - District 3
Monica Martinez, Dem
State Senate - District 3
Dean Murray, GOP
State Senate - District 3
Dean Murray, Con
State Senate - District 3
Monica Martinez, WF
State Senate - District 3
Dean Murray, Inp
State Senate - District 3
Monica Martinez, WEq
State Senate - District 3
Dean Murray, RP
State Senate - District 4
Louis D'Amaro, Dem
State Senate - District 4
Philip Boyle (i), GOP
State Senate - District 4
Philip Boyle, Con
State Senate - District 4
Louis D'Amaro, WF
State Senate - District 4
Philip Boyle, Inp
State Senate - District 4
Louis D'Amaro, WEq
State Senate - District 4
Philip Boyle, RP
State Senate - District 5
James Gaughran, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Carl Marcellino (i), GOP
State Senate - District 5
Carl Marcellino, Con
State Senate - District 5
James Gaughran, WF
State Senate - District 5
Carl Marcellino, Inp
State Senate - District 5
James Gaughran, WEq
State Senate - District 5
Carl Marcellino, RP
State Senate - District 6
Kevin Thomas, Dem
State Senate - District 6
Kemp Hannon (i), GOP
State Senate - District 6
Kemp Hannon, Con
State Senate - District 6
Kevin Thomas, WF
State Senate - District 6
Kemp Hannon, Inp
State Senate - District 6
Kevin Thomas, WEq
State Senate - District 6
Kemp Hannon, RP
State Senate - District 7
Anna Kaplan, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Elaine Phillips (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Elaine Phillips, Con
State Senate - District 7
Anna Kaplan, WF
State Senate - District 7
Elaine Phillips, Inp
State Senate - District 7
Anna Kaplan, WEq
State Senate - District 7
Elaine Phillips, RP
State Senate - District 8
John Brooks (i), Dem
State Senate - District 8
Jeffrey Pravato, GOP
State Senate - District 8
Jeffrey Pravato, Con
State Senate - District 8
John Brooks, WF
State Senate - District 8
Jeffrey Pravato, Inp
State Senate - District 8
John Brooks, WEq
State Senate - District 8
Jeffrey Pravato, RP
State Senate - District 9
Todd Kaminsky (i), Dem
State Senate - District 9
Francis Becker, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Francis Becker, Con
State Senate - District 9
Todd Kaminsky, WF
State Senate - District 9
Todd Kaminsky, Inp
State Senate - District 9
Todd Kaminsky, WEq
State Senate - District 9
Todd Kaminsky, RP
State Senate - District 10
James Sanders (i), Dem
State Senate - District 11
John C. Liu, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Vickie Paladino, GOP
State Senate - District 11
Simon Minching, Con
State Senate - District 11
Tony Avella, Inp
State Senate - District 11
Tony Avella, WEq
State Senate - District 12
Michael Gianaris (i), Dem
State Senate - District 13
Jessica Ramos, Dem
State Senate - District 13
Jessica Ramos, WF
State Senate - District 13
Jose Peralta, Inp
State Senate - District 13
Jose Peralta, WEq
State Senate - District 13
Jose Peralta, RP
State Senate - District 14
Leroy Comrie (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
Joseph Addabbo (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
Thomas Sullivan, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Thomas Sullivan, Con
State Senate - District 15
Joseph Addabbo, WF
State Senate - District 15
Thomas Sullivan, Inp
State Senate - District 16
Toby Ann Stavisky (i), Dem
State Senate - District 16
Toby Ann Stavisky, WF
State Senate - District 16
Toby Ann Stavisky, WEq
State Senate - District 16
Vincent Pazienza, RP
State Senate - District 17
Simcha Felder (i), Dem
State Senate - District 17
Simcha Felder, GOP
State Senate - District 17
Simcha Felder, Con
State Senate - District 17
Angharad Vaughan, WF
State Senate - District 17
Simcha Felder, Inp
State Senate - District 17
Luis Rivera, RP
State Senate - District 18
Julia Salazar, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Roxanne Persaud (i), Dem
State Senate - District 19
Jeffrey Ferretti, GOP
State Senate - District 19
Jeffrey Ferretti, Con
State Senate - District 19
Roxanne Persaud, WF
State Senate - District 20
Zellnor Myrie, Dem
State Senate - District 20
Zellnor Myrie, WF
State Senate - District 20
Jesse Hamilton, Inp
State Senate - District 20
Jesse Hamilton, WEq
State Senate - District 21
Kevin Parker (i), Dem
State Senate - District 21
Brian Kelly, Con
State Senate - District 21
Kevin Parker, WF
State Senate - District 22
Andrew Gounardes, Dem
State Senate - District 22
Martin Golden (i), GOP
State Senate - District 22
Martin Golden, Con
State Senate - District 22
Andrew Gounardes, WF
State Senate - District 22
Martin Golden, Inp
State Senate - District 22
Andrew Gounardes, WEq
State Senate - District 22
Andrew Gounardes, RP
State Senate - District 23
Diane Savino (i), Dem
State Senate - District 23
David Krainert, GOP
State Senate - District 23
David Krainert, Con
State Senate - District 23
Jasmine Robinson, WF
State Senate - District 23
Diane Savino, Inp
State Senate - District 23
Diane Savino, RP
State Senate - District 24
Andrew Lanza (i), GOP
State Senate - District 25
Velmanette Montgomery (i), Dem
State Senate - District 26
Brian Kavanagh (i), Dem
State Senate - District 26
Anthony Arias, GOP
State Senate - District 26
Stuart Avrick, Con
State Senate - District 26
Brian Kavanagh, WF
State Senate - District 26
Anthony Arias, RP
State Senate - District 27
Brad M. Hoylman (i), Dem
State Senate - District 28
Liz Krueger (i), Dem
State Senate - District 28
Peter Holmberg, GOP
State Senate - District 28
Liz Krueger, WF
State Senate - District 28
Peter Holmberg, RP
State Senate - District 29
Jose M. Serrano (i), Dem
State Senate - District 29
Jose Colon, GOP
State Senate - District 30
Brian Benjamin (i), Dem
State Senate - District 30
Brian Benjamin, WF
State Senate - District 31
Robert Jackson, Dem
State Senate - District 31
Melinda Crump, GOP
State Senate - District 31
Robert Jackson, WF
State Senate - District 31
Marisol Alcantara, Inp
State Senate - District 31
Melinda Crump, RP
State Senate - District 32
Luis Sepulveda, Dem
State Senate - District 32
Patrick Delices, GOP
State Senate - District 32
Migdalia Denis, Con
State Senate - District 32
Luis Sepulveda, WF
State Senate - District 32
Pamela Stewart-Martinez, RP
State Senate - District 33
Gustavo Rivera (i), Dem
State Senate - District 33
Nicole Torres, GOP
State Senate - District 33
Steven Stern, Con
State Senate - District 33
Gustavo Rivera, WF
State Senate - District 34
Alessandra Biaggi, Dem
State Senate - District 34
Richard Ribustello, GOP
State Senate - District 34
Antonio Vitiello, Con
State Senate - District 34
Alessandra Biaggi, WF
State Senate - District 34
Jeffrey Klein, Inp
State Senate - District 35
Andrea Stewart-Cousins (i), Dem
State Senate - District 35
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, WF
State Senate - District 35
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Inp
State Senate - District 35
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, WEq
State Senate - District 35
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, RP
State Senate - District 36
Robert Diamond, GOP
State Senate - District 36
Robert Diamond, Con
State Senate - District 36
Jamaal Bailey, WF
State Senate - District 37
Shelley B. Mayer (i), Dem
State Senate - District 38
David Carlucci (i), Dem
State Senate - District 38
C. Scott Vanderhoef, GOP
State Senate - District 38
C. Scott Vanderhoef, Con
State Senate - District 38
David Carlucci, Inp
State Senate - District 38
David Carlucci, WEq
State Senate - District 38
C. Scott Vanderhoef, RP
State Senate - District 39
James Skoufis, Dem
State Senate - District 39
Thomas Basile, GOP
State Senate - District 39
Thomas Basile, Con
State Senate - District 39
James Skoufis, WF
State Senate - District 39
Thomas Basile, Inp
State Senate - District 39
James Skoufis, WEq
State Senate - District 39
James Skoufis, RP
State Senate - District 40
Terrence P. Murphy (i), GOP
State Senate - District 40
Terrence P. Murphy, Con
State Senate - District 40
Peter Harckham, WF
State Senate - District 40
Terrence P. Murphy, Inp
State Senate - District 40
Peter Harckham, WEq
State Senate - District 40
Terrence P. Murphy (i), RP
State Senate - District 41
Karen Smythe, Dem
State Senate - District 41
Susan Serino (i), GOP
State Senate - District 41
Susan Serino, Con
State Senate - District 41
Karen Smythe, WF
State Senate - District 41
Susan Serino, Inp
State Senate - District 41
Karen Smythe, WEq
State Senate - District 41
Susan Serino, RP
State Senate - District 42
Jen Metzger, Dem
State Senate - District 42
Ann Rabbitt, GOP
State Senate - District 42
Ann Rabbitt, Con
State Senate - District 42
Jen Metzger, WF
State Senate - District 42
Ann Rabbitt, Inp
State Senate - District 42
Jen Metzger, WEq
State Senate - District 42
Ann Rabbitt, RP
State Senate - District 43
Aaron Gladd, Dem
State Senate - District 43
Daphne Jordan, GOP
State Senate - District 43
Daphne Jordan, Con
State Senate - District 43
Aaron Gladd, WF
State Senate - District 43
Daphne Jordan, Inp
State Senate - District 43
Aaron Gladd, WEq
State Senate - District 43
Daphne Jordan, RP
State Senate - District 44
Neil Breslin (i), Dem
State Senate - District 44
Christopher Davis, GOP
State Senate - District 44
Christopher Davis, Con
State Senate - District 44
Neil Breslin, WF
State Senate - District 44
Neil Breslin, Inp
State Senate - District 44
Christopher Davis, RP
State Senate - District 45
Emily Martz, Dem
State Senate - District 45
Elizabeth Little (i), GOP
State Senate - District 45
Elizabeth Little, Con
State Senate - District 45
Steve Ruzbacki, Grn
State Senate - District 45
Mark Schneider, WF
State Senate - District 45
Elizabeth Little, Inp
State Senate - District 45
Elizabeth Little, RP
State Senate - District 46
Pat Strong, Dem
State Senate - District 46
George Amedore (i), GOP
State Senate - District 46
George Amedore, Con
State Senate - District 46
Pat Strong, WF
State Senate - District 46
George Amedore, Inp
State Senate - District 46
Pat Strong, WEq
State Senate - District 46
George Amedore, RP
State Senate - District 47
Joseph Griffo (i), GOP
State Senate - District 48
Patricia A. Ritchie (i), GOP
State Senate - District 48
Patricia A. Ritchie, Con
State Senate - District 48
Patricia A. Ritchie, Inp
State Senate - District 49
Michelle Ostrelich, Dem
State Senate - District 49
James Tedisco (i), GOP
State Senate - District 49
James Tedisco, Con
State Senate - District 49
Michelle Ostrelich, WF
State Senate - District 49
James Tedisco, Inp
State Senate - District 49
Michelle Ostrelich, WEq
State Senate - District 49
James Tedisco, RP
State Senate - District 50
John Mannion, Dem
State Senate - District 50
Robert Antonacci, GOP
State Senate - District 50
Robert Antonacci, Con
State Senate - District 50
John Mannion, WF
State Senate - District 50
Robert Antonacci, Inp
State Senate - District 50
John Mannion, WEq
State Senate - District 50
John Mannion, RP
State Senate - District 51
Joyce St. George, Dem
State Senate - District 51
James Seward (i), GOP
State Senate - District 51
James Seward, Con
State Senate - District 51
Joyce St. George, WF
State Senate - District 51
James Seward, Inp
State Senate - District 51
Joyce St. George, WEq
State Senate - District 51
James Seward, RP
State Senate - District 52
Frederick Akshar (i), GOP
State Senate - District 53
Rachel May, Dem
State Senate - District 53
Janet Burman, GOP
State Senate - District 53
Janet Burman, Con
State Senate - District 53
Rachel May, WF
State Senate - District 53
David Valesky, Inp
State Senate - District 53
David Valesky, WEq
State Senate - District 54
Kenan Baldridge, Dem
State Senate - District 54
Pamela Helming (i), GOP
State Senate - District 54
Pamela Helming, Con
State Senate - District 54
Kenan Baldridge, WF
State Senate - District 54
Pamela Helming, Inp
State Senate - District 54
Kenan Baldridge, WEq
State Senate - District 54
Pamela Helming, RP
State Senate - District 55
Jen Lunsford, Dem
State Senate - District 55
Rich Funke (i), GOP
State Senate - District 55
Rich Funke, Con
State Senate - District 55
Jen Lunsford, WF
State Senate - District 55
Rich Funke, Inp
State Senate - District 55
Jen Lunsford, WEq
State Senate - District 55
Rich Funke, RP
State Senate - District 56
Jeremy Cooney, Dem
State Senate - District 56
Joseph Robach (i), GOP
State Senate - District 56
Joseph Robach, Con
State Senate - District 56
Jeremy Cooney, WF
State Senate - District 56
Joseph Robach, Inp
State Senate - District 56
Jeremy Cooney, WEq
State Senate - District 56
Joseph Robach, RP
State Senate - District 57
Catharine Young (i), GOP
State Senate - District 58
Amanda Kirchgessner, Dem
State Senate - District 58
Tom O'Mara (i), GOP
State Senate - District 58
Tom O'Mara, Con
State Senate - District 58
Michael Lausell, WF
State Senate - District 58
Tom O'Mara, Inp
State Senate - District 58
Tom O'Mara, RP
State Senate - District 59
Patrick Gallivan (i), GOP
State Senate - District 60
Carima El Behairy, Dem
State Senate - District 60
Christopher L. Jacobs (i), GOP
State Senate - District 60
Christopher L. Jacobs, Con
State Senate - District 60
James Depasquale, Grn
State Senate - District 60
Carima El Behairy, WF
State Senate - District 60
Christopher L. Jacobs, Inp
State Senate - District 60
Carima El Behairy, WEq
State Senate - District 60
Christopher L. Jacobs, RP
State Senate - District 61
Joan Seamans, Dem
State Senate - District 61
Michael Ranzenhofer (i), GOP
State Senate - District 61
Michael Ranzenhofer, Con
State Senate - District 61
Joan Seamans, WF
State Senate - District 61
Michael Ranzenhofer, Inp
State Senate - District 61
Joan Seamans, WEq
State Senate - District 61
Michael Ranzenhofer, RP
State Senate - District 62
Robert Ortt (i), GOP
State Senate - District 62
Robert Ortt, Con
State Senate - District 62
Peter Diachun, Grn
State Senate - District 62
Robert Ortt, Inp
State Senate - District 62
Robert Ortt, RP
State Senate - District 62
Robert Ortt, RP
State Senate - District 63
Timothy Kennedy (i), Dem
State Senate - District 63
Thomas Gaglione, GOP
State Senate - District 63
Timothy Kennedy, WF
State Senate - District 63
Timothy Kennedy, Inp
State Senate - District 63
Timothy Kennedy, WEq
State Assembly - District 1
Fred Thiele (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 1
Patrick O'Connor, GOP
State Assembly - District 1
Patrick O'Connor, Con
State Assembly - District 1
Fred Thiele, WF
State Assembly - District 1
Fred Thiele, Inp
State Assembly - District 1
Fred Thiele, WEq
State Assembly - District 1
Fred Thiele, RP
State Assembly - District 2
Rona Smith, Dem
State Assembly - District 2
Anthony Palumbo (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 2
Anthony Palumbo, Con
State Assembly - District 2
Anthony Palumbo, Inp
State Assembly - District 3
Clyde Parker, Dem
State Assembly - District 3
Joseph De Stefano, GOP
State Assembly - District 3
Joseph De Stefano, Con
State Assembly - District 3
Joseph De Stefano, Inp
State Assembly - District 3
Joseph De Stefano, RP
State Assembly - District 4
Steven Englebright (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 4
Christian Kalinowski, GOP
State Assembly - District 4
Christian Kalinowski, Con
State Assembly - District 4
Steven Englebright, WF
State Assembly - District 4
Steven Englebright, Inp
State Assembly - District 4
Steven Englebright, WEq
State Assembly - District 5
Timothy Hall, Dem
State Assembly - District 5
Douglas Smith (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 5
Douglas Smith, Con
State Assembly - District 5
Douglas Smith, Inp
State Assembly - District 5
Douglas Smith, RP
State Assembly - District 6
Philip Ramos (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 7
Thomas Murray, Dem
State Assembly - District 7
Andrew Garbarino (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 7
Andrew Garbarino, Con
State Assembly - District 7
Thomas Murray, WF
State Assembly - District 7
Andrew Garbarino, Inp
State Assembly - District 7
Thomas Murray, WEq
State Assembly - District 7
Andrew Garbarino, RP
State Assembly - District 8
David Morrissey, Dem
State Assembly - District 8
Michael Fitzpatrick (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 8
Michael Fitzpatrick, Con
State Assembly - District 8
Michael Fitzpatrick, Inp
State Assembly - District 8
Michael Fitzpatrick, RP
State Assembly - District 9
Christine Pellegrino (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 9
Mike LiPetri, GOP
State Assembly - District 9
Mike LiPetri, Con
State Assembly - District 9
Christine Pellegrino, WF
State Assembly - District 9
Christine Pellegrino, Inp
State Assembly - District 9
Christine Pellegrino, WEq
State Assembly - District 9
Mike LiPetri, RP
State Assembly - District 10
Steve Stern (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 10
Jeremy Williams, GOP
State Assembly - District 10
Jeremy Williams, Con
State Assembly - District 10
Steve Stern, WF
State Assembly - District 10
Steve Stern, Inp
State Assembly - District 10
Steve Stern, WEq
State Assembly - District 11
Kimberly Jean-Pierre (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 11
Kevin Sabella, GOP
State Assembly - District 11
Kevin Sabella, Con
State Assembly - District 11
Kimberly Jean-Pierre, WF
State Assembly - District 11
Kimberly Jean-Pierre, Inp
State Assembly - District 11
Kimberly Jean-Pierre, WEq
State Assembly - District 12
Michael Marcantonio, Dem
State Assembly - District 12
Andrew Raia (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 12
Andrew Raia, Con
State Assembly - District 12
Andrew Raia, Inp
State Assembly - District 12
Andrew Raia, RP
State Assembly - District 13
Charles Lavine (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 13
Andrew Monteleone, GOP
State Assembly - District 13
Andrew Monteleone, Con
State Assembly - District 13
Charles Lavine, WF
State Assembly - District 13
Charles Lavine, WEq
State Assembly - District 13
Charles Lavine, RP
State Assembly - District 14
Michael Reid, Dem
State Assembly - District 14
David McDonough (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 14
David McDonough, Con
State Assembly - District 14
Michael Reid, WF
State Assembly - District 14
David McDonough, Inp
State Assembly - District 14
Michael Reid, WEq
State Assembly - District 14
David McDonough, RP
State Assembly - District 15
Allen Foley, Dem
State Assembly - District 15
Michael Montesano (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 15
Michael Montesano, Con
State Assembly - District 15
Allen Foley, WF
State Assembly - District 15
Michael Montesano, Inp
State Assembly - District 15
Allen Foley, WEq
State Assembly - District 15
Michael Montesano, RP
State Assembly - District 16
Anthony D'Urso (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 16
Byron Divins, GOP
State Assembly - District 16
Byron Divins, Con
State Assembly - District 16
Anthony D'Urso, WF
State Assembly - District 16
Anthony D'Urso, Inp
State Assembly - District 16
Anthony D'Urso, WEq
State Assembly - District 16
Anthony D'Urso, RP
State Assembly - District 17
Kimberly Snow, Dem
State Assembly - District 17
John Mikulin (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 17
John Mikulin, Con
State Assembly - District 17
John Mikulin, Inp
State Assembly - District 17
Kimberly Snow, WEq
State Assembly - District 17
John Mikulin, RP
State Assembly - District 18
Taylor Raynor, Dem
State Assembly - District 18
James Lamarre, GOP
State Assembly - District 18
James Lamarre, Con
State Assembly - District 18
Taylor Raynor, WF
State Assembly - District 18
Taylor Raynor, WEq
State Assembly - District 18
Taylor Raynor, RP
State Assembly - District 19
William Carr, Dem
State Assembly - District 19
Edward Ra (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 19
Edward Ra, Con
State Assembly - District 19
William Carr, WF
State Assembly - District 19
Edward Ra, Inp
State Assembly - District 19
William Carr, WEq
State Assembly - District 19
Edward Ra, RP
State Assembly - District 20
Juan Vides, Dem
State Assembly - District 20
Melissa Miller (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 20
Melissa Miller, Con
State Assembly - District 20
Melissa Miller, Inp
State Assembly - District 20
John Vobis, WEq
State Assembly - District 20
John Vobis, RP
State Assembly - District 21
Judy Griffin, Dem
State Assembly - District 21
Brian Curran (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 21
Brian Curran, Con
State Assembly - District 21
Judy Griffin, WF
State Assembly - District 21
Brian Curran, Inp
State Assembly - District 21
Judy Griffin, WEq
State Assembly - District 21
Judy Griffin, RP
State Assembly - District 22
Michaelle Solages (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 22
Gonald Moncion, GOP
State Assembly - District 22
Gonald Moncion, Con
State Assembly - District 22
Michaelle Solages, WF
State Assembly - District 22
Michaelle Solages, Inp
State Assembly - District 22
Michaelle Solages, WEq
State Assembly - District 22
Michaelle Solages, RP
State Assembly - District 23
Stacey Pheffer Amato (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 23
Matthew Pecorino, GOP
State Assembly - District 23
Stacey Pheffer Amato, WF
State Assembly - District 23
Stacey Pheffer Amato, Inp
State Assembly - District 24
David Weprin (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 25
Nily Rozic (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 26
Edward Braunstein (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 26
David Bressler, GOP
State Assembly - District 26
David Bressler, Con
State Assembly - District 26
Edward Braunstein, WF
State Assembly - District 26
Edward Braunstein, Inp
State Assembly - District 26
Edward Braunstein, WEq
State Assembly - District 26
David Bressler, RP
State Assembly - District 27
Daniel Rosenthal (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 28
Andrew Hevesi (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 28
Danniel Maio, GOP
State Assembly - District 28
Andrew Hevesi, WF
State Assembly - District 28
Danniel Maio, RP
State Assembly - District 29
Alicia Hyndman (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 30
Brian Barnwell (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 30
Eric Butkiewicz, GOP
State Assembly - District 30
Eric Butkiewicz, Con
State Assembly - District 30
Eric Butkiewicz, RP
State Assembly - District 31
Michele Titus (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 32
Vivian Cook (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 33
Clyde Vanel (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 33
Lalita Etwaroo, GOP
State Assembly - District 33
Lalita Etwaroo, Con
State Assembly - District 33
Clyde Vanel, WF
State Assembly - District 34
Michael DenDekker (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 35
Jeffrion Aubry (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 36
Aravella Simotas (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 37
Catherine Nolan (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 38
Michael Miller (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 39
Catalina Cruz, Dem
State Assembly - District 39
Ari Espinal, WF
State Assembly - District 39
Ari Espinal, WEq
State Assembly - District 39
Bobby Kalotee, RP
State Assembly - District 40
Ron Kim (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 40
Ron Kim, WF
State Assembly - District 40
John Scandalios, RP
State Assembly - District 41
Helene Weinstein (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 42
Rodneyse Bichotte (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 42
Matthew Williams, GOP
State Assembly - District 42
Matthew Williams, Con
State Assembly - District 42
Anthony Beckford, Grn
State Assembly - District 42
Rodneyse Bichotte, WF
State Assembly - District 43
Diana Richardson (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 44
Robert Carroll (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 44
Yevgeny Goldberg, GOP
State Assembly - District 44
Yevgeny Goldberg, Con
State Assembly - District 44
Robert Carroll, WF
State Assembly - District 44
Yevgeny Goldberg, RP
State Assembly - District 45
Steven Cymbrowitz (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 46
Steve Saperstein, GOP
State Assembly - District 46
Steve Saperstein, Con
State Assembly - District 46
Patrick Dwyer, Grn
State Assembly - District 46
Steve Saperstein, Inp
State Assembly - District 46
Ethan Lustig-Elgrably, WEq
State Assembly - District 46
Steve Saperstein, RP
State Assembly - District 47
William Colton (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 47
Florence LaSalle, GOP
State Assembly - District 47
Florence LaSalle, Con
State Assembly - District 47
William Colton, WF
State Assembly - District 48
Simcha Eichenstein, Dem
State Assembly - District 49
Peter Abbate (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 49
Rosemary Mangino, Con
State Assembly - District 49
Peter Abbate, WF
State Assembly - District 49
Peter Abbate, Inp
State Assembly - District 50
Joseph Lentol (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 51
Felix Ortiz (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 52
Jo Anne Simon (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 52
Daniel Ramos, Con
State Assembly - District 52
Jo Anne Simon, WF
State Assembly - District 53
Maritza Davila (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 53
Maritza Davila, WF
State Assembly - District 54
Erik Dilan (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 54
Khorshed Chowdhury, GOP
State Assembly - District 54
Khorshed Chowdhury, Con
State Assembly - District 55
Latrice Walker (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 55
Berneda Jackson, GOP
State Assembly - District 55
Latrice Walker, WF
State Assembly - District 56
Tremaine Wright (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 57
Walter Mosley (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 58
Nick Perry (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 59
Jaime Williams (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 59
Brandon Washington, GOP
State Assembly - District 59
Brandon Washington, Con
State Assembly - District 59
Jaime Williams, WF
State Assembly - District 60
Charles Barron (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 60
Leroy Bates, GOP
State Assembly - District 60
Horrie Johnson, Con
State Assembly - District 61
Charles Fall, Dem
State Assembly - District 61
Daniel Falcone, Grn
State Assembly - District 61
Patricia Kane, WF
State Assembly - District 61
Charles Fall, RP
State Assembly - District 62
Michael Reilly, GOP
State Assembly - District 63
Michael Cusick (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 63
Michael Cusick, Con
State Assembly - District 63
John Dennie, Grn
State Assembly - District 63
Michael Cusick, Inp
State Assembly - District 63
Michael Cusick, RP
State Assembly - District 64
Adam Baumel, Dem
State Assembly - District 64
Nicole Malliotakis (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 64
Nicole Malliotakis, Con
State Assembly - District 64
Nicole Malliotakis, Inp
State Assembly - District 64
Nicole Malliotakis, RP
State Assembly - District 65
Yuh-Line Niou (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 66
Deborah Glick (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 66
Douglass Seidman, WF
State Assembly - District 67
Linda Rosenthal (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 68
Robert Rodriguez (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 68
Daby Carreras, GOP
State Assembly - District 68
Daby Carreras, RP
State Assembly - District 69
Daniel O'Donnell (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 69
Corina Cotenescu, GOP
State Assembly - District 70
Inez Dickens (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 71
Al Taylor (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 71
Al Taylor, WF
State Assembly - District 72
Carmen De La Rosa (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 72
Ronny Goodman, GOP
State Assembly - District 72
Carmen De La Rosa, WF
State Assembly - District 73
Dan Quart (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 73
Jeff Ascherman, GOP
State Assembly - District 73
Dan Quart, WF
State Assembly - District 73
Jeff Ascherman, RP
State Assembly - District 74
Harvey Epstein (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 74
Bryan Cooper, GOP
State Assembly - District 74
Harvey Epstein, WF
State Assembly - District 74
Juan Pagan, RP
State Assembly - District 75
Richard Gottfried (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 76
Rebecca Seawright, WF
State Assembly - District 76
Lou Puliafito, RP
State Assembly - District 77
Latoya Joyner (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 77
Tanya Carmichael, GOP
State Assembly - District 77
Benjamin Eggleston, Con
State Assembly - District 78
Jose Rivera (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 78
Michael Walters, GOP
State Assembly - District 78
Michael Walters, Con
State Assembly - District 79
Michael Blake (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 79
Gregory Torres, GOP
State Assembly - District 79
Margaret Fasano, Con
State Assembly - District 79
Michael Blake, WF
State Assembly - District 80
Nathalia Fernandez (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 80
Louis Perri, GOP
State Assembly - District 80
Louis Perri, Con
State Assembly - District 81
Jeffrey Dinowitz (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 81
Alan Reed, GOP
State Assembly - District 81
Alan Reed, Con
State Assembly - District 81
Jeffrey Dinowitz, WF
State Assembly - District 81
Jeffrey Dinowitz, WEq
State Assembly - District 82
Michael Benedetto (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 82
Elizabeth English, GOP
State Assembly - District 82
William Britt, Con
State Assembly - District 83
Carl Heastie (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 83
Aston Lee, GOP
State Assembly - District 83
Regina Cartagena, Con
State Assembly - District 84
Carmen Arroyo (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 84
Rosaline Nieves, GOP
State Assembly - District 84
Oswald Denis, Con
State Assembly - District 84
Amanda Septimo, WF
State Assembly - District 85
Marcos Crespo (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 85
Shonde Lennon, GOP
State Assembly - District 85
Joseph Bogdany, Con
State Assembly - District 86
Victor Pichardo (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 86
Ariel Rivera-Diaz, GOP
State Assembly - District 86
Jose Marte, Con
State Assembly - District 86
Victor Pichardo, WF
State Assembly - District 87
Karines Reyes, Dem
State Assembly - District 87
Alpheaus Marcus, GOP
State Assembly - District 87
Michael Dennis, Con
State Assembly - District 87
Karines Reyes, WF
State Assembly - District 88
Amy Paulin (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 89
J. Gary Pretlow (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 90
Nader Sayegh, Dem
State Assembly - District 90
Joe Pinion, GOP
State Assembly - District 90
Joe Pinion, Con
State Assembly - District 90
Nader Sayegh, Inp
State Assembly - District 90
Nader Sayegh, WEq
State Assembly - District 90
Nader Sayegh, RP
State Assembly - District 91
Steven Otis (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 92
Thomas Abinanti (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 93
David Buchwald (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 93
John Nuculovic, GOP
State Assembly - District 93
John Nuculovic, Con
State Assembly - District 93
David Buchwald, WF
State Assembly - District 93
David Buchwald, Inp
State Assembly - District 93
David Buchwald, WEq
State Assembly - District 93
David Buchwald, RP
State Assembly - District 94
Vedat Gashi, Dem
State Assembly - District 94
Kevin Byrne (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 94
Kevin Byrne, Con
State Assembly - District 94
Vedat Gashi, WF
State Assembly - District 94
Vedat Gashi, Inp
State Assembly - District 94
Vedat Gashi, WEq
State Assembly - District 94
Kevin Byrne, RP
State Assembly - District 95
Sandra Galef (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 95
Lawrence Chiulli, GOP
State Assembly - District 95
Lawrence Chiulli, Con
State Assembly - District 95
Sandra Galef, WF
State Assembly - District 95
Sandra Galef, WEq
State Assembly - District 95
Sandra Galef, RP
State Assembly - District 96
Kenneth Zebrowski (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 97
Ellen Jaffee (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 97
Rosario Presti, GOP
State Assembly - District 97
Rosario Presti, Con
State Assembly - District 97
Ellen Jaffee, WF
State Assembly - District 97
Rosario Presti, Inp
State Assembly - District 97
Ellen Jaffee, WEq
State Assembly - District 97
Ellen Jaffee, RP
State Assembly - District 98
Scott Martens, Dem
State Assembly - District 98
Karl Brabenec (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 98
Karl Brabenec, Con
State Assembly - District 98
Scott Martens, WF
State Assembly - District 98
Karl Brabenec, Inp
State Assembly - District 98
Scott Martens, WEq
State Assembly - District 98
Karl Brabenec, RP
State Assembly - District 99
Matthew Rettig, Dem
State Assembly - District 99
Colin Schmitt, GOP
State Assembly - District 99
Colin Schmitt, Con
State Assembly - District 99
Matthew Rettig, WF
State Assembly - District 99
Colin Schmitt, Inp
State Assembly - District 99
Matthew Rettig, WEq
State Assembly - District 99
Colin Schmitt, RP
State Assembly - District 100
Aileen Gunther (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 101
Chad McEvoy, Dem
State Assembly - District 101
Brian Miller (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 101
Brian Miller, Con
State Assembly - District 101
Chad McEvoy, WF
State Assembly - District 101
Brian Miller, Inp
State Assembly - District 101
Chad McEvoy, WEq
State Assembly - District 101
Brian Miller, RP
State Assembly - District 102
Aiden O'Connor, Dem
State Assembly - District 102
Christopher Tague (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 102
Christopher Tague, Con
State Assembly - District 102
Aiden O'Connor, WF
State Assembly - District 102
Christopher Tague, Inp
State Assembly - District 102
Aiden O'Connor, WEq
State Assembly - District 102
Christopher Tague, RP
State Assembly - District 103
Kevin Cahill (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 104
Scott Manley, GOP
State Assembly - District 104
Scott Manley, Con
State Assembly - District 105
Laurette Giardino, Dem
State Assembly - District 105
Kieran Lalor (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 105
Kieran Lalor, Con
State Assembly - District 105
Laurette Giardino, WF
State Assembly - District 105
Kieran Lalor, Inp
State Assembly - District 105
Laurette Giardino, WEq
State Assembly - District 105
Kieran Lalor, RP
State Assembly - District 106
Didi Barrett (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 106
William Truitt, GOP
State Assembly - District 106
William Truitt, Con
State Assembly - District 106
Didi Barrett, WF
State Assembly - District 106
Didi Barrett, WEq
State Assembly - District 106
William Truitt, RP
State Assembly - District 107
Tistrya Houghtling, Dem
State Assembly - District 107
Jacob Ashby (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 107
Jacob Ashby, Con
State Assembly - District 107
Tistrya Houghtling, WF
State Assembly - District 107
Jacob Ashby, Inp
State Assembly - District 107
Tistrya Houghtling, WEq
State Assembly - District 107
Jacob Ashby, RP
State Assembly - District 108
John McDonald (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 109
Joseph Sullivan, RP
State Assembly - District 109
Patricia Fahy (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 109
Robert Porter, GOP
State Assembly - District 109
Joseph Sullivan, Con
State Assembly - District 109
Patricia Fahy, WF
State Assembly - District 109
Patricia Fahy, Inp
State Assembly - District 110
Phillip Steck (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 110
Christopher Carey, GOP
State Assembly - District 110
Christopher Carey, Con
State Assembly - District 110
Phillip Steck, WF
State Assembly - District 110
Phillip Steck, Inp
State Assembly - District 110
Phillip Steck, WEq
State Assembly - District 110
Phillip Steck, RP
State Assembly - District 111
Angelo Santabarbara (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 111
Brian McGarry, GOP
State Assembly - District 111
Brian McGarry, Con
State Assembly - District 111
Angelo Santabarbara, WF
State Assembly - District 111
Angelo Santabarbara, Inp
State Assembly - District 111
Angelo Santabarbara, WEq
State Assembly - District 111
Angelo Santabarbara, RP
State Assembly - District 112
Mary Beth Walsh (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 113
Carrie Woerner (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 113
Morgan Zegers, GOP
State Assembly - District 113
Morgan Zegers, Con
State Assembly - District 113
Carrie Woerner, Inp
State Assembly - District 113
Morgan Zegers, RP
State Assembly - District 114
Daniel Stec (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 114
Daniel Stec, Con
State Assembly - District 114
Ronald Kim, WF
State Assembly - District 114
Daniel Stec, Inp
State Assembly - District 115
Billy Jones (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 116
Addie Jenne (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 116
Mark Walczyk, GOP
State Assembly - District 116
Mark Walczyk, Con
State Assembly - District 116
Addie Jenne, WF
State Assembly - District 116
Mark Walczyk, Inp
State Assembly - District 116
Mark Walczyk, RP
State Assembly - District 117
Kenneth Blankenbush (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 118
Keith Rubino, Dem
State Assembly - District 118
Robert Smullen, GOP
State Assembly - District 118
Keith Rubino, WF
State Assembly - District 118
Robert Smullen, RP
State Assembly - District 119
Marianne Buttenschon, Dem
State Assembly - District 119
Dennis Bova, Con
State Assembly - District 119
Christopher Salatino, WF
State Assembly - District 119
Marianne Buttenschon, Inp
State Assembly - District 119
Dennis Bova, RP
State Assembly - District 120
Gail Tosh, Dem
State Assembly - District 120
William Barclay (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 120
William Barclay, Con
State Assembly - District 120
Gail Tosh, WF
State Assembly - District 120
William Barclay, Inp
State Assembly - District 120
Gail Tosh, WEq
State Assembly - District 120
William Barclay, RP
State Assembly - District 121
Bill Magee (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 121
John Salka, GOP
State Assembly - District 121
John Salka, Con
State Assembly - District 121
John Salka, RP
State Assembly - District 122
Clifford Crouch (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 122
Nicholas Libous, Con
State Assembly - District 122
Clifford Crouch, RP
State Assembly - District 123
Donna Lupardo (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 124
Bill Batrowny, Dem
State Assembly - District 124
Christopher Friend (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 124
Christopher Friend, Con
State Assembly - District 124
Bill Batrowny, WF
State Assembly - District 124
Christopher Friend, Inp
State Assembly - District 125
Barbara Lifton (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 126
Keith Batman, Dem
State Assembly - District 126
Gary Finch (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 126
Gary Finch, Con
State Assembly - District 126
Keith Batman, WF
State Assembly - District 126
Gary Finch, Inp
State Assembly - District 126
Keith Batman, WEq
State Assembly - District 126
Gary Finch, RP
State Assembly - District 127
Albert Stirpe (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 127
Nicholas Paro, GOP
State Assembly - District 127
Nicholas Paro, Con
State Assembly - District 127
Albert Stirpe, WF
State Assembly - District 127
Nicholas Paro, Inp
State Assembly - District 127
Albert Stirpe, WEq
State Assembly - District 127
Albert Stirpe, RP
State Assembly - District 128
Pamela Hunter (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 129
William Magnarelli (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 129
Edward Ott, GOP
State Assembly - District 129
Michael Hunter, Con
State Assembly - District 129
William Magnarelli, Inp
State Assembly - District 129
William Magnarelli, WEq
State Assembly - District 130
Scott Comegys, Dem
State Assembly - District 130
Brian Manktelow, GOP
State Assembly - District 130
Brian Manktelow, Con
State Assembly - District 130
Scott Comegys, WF
State Assembly - District 130
Brian Manktelow, Inp
State Assembly - District 130
Brian Manktelow, RP
State Assembly - District 131
Brian Kolb (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 132
Philip Palmesano (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 133
Barbara Baer, Dem
State Assembly - District 133
Marjorie Byrnes, GOP
State Assembly - District 133
Marjorie Byrnes, Con
State Assembly - District 133
Barbara Baer, WF
State Assembly - District 133
Joe Errigo, Inp
State Assembly - District 133
Barbara Baer, WEq
State Assembly - District 133
Joe Errigo, RP
State Assembly - District 134
Peter Lawrence (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 135
Andrew Gilchrist, Dem
State Assembly - District 135
Mark C. Johns (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 135
Mark C. Johns, Con
State Assembly - District 135
Andrew Gilchrist, WF
State Assembly - District 135
Mark C. Johns, Inp
State Assembly - District 135
Andrew Gilchrist, WEq
State Assembly - District 135
Mark C. Johns, RP
State Assembly - District 136
Jamie Romeo, Dem
State Assembly - District 136
Jim Shafer, GOP
State Assembly - District 136
Jamie Romeo, WF
State Assembly - District 136
Jamie Romeo, Inp
State Assembly - District 136
Jamie Romeo, WEq
State Assembly - District 137
David Gantt (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 138
Harry Bronson (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 138
Patsy Iacovangelo, GOP
State Assembly - District 138
Patsy Iacovangelo, Con
State Assembly - District 138
Harry Bronson, WF
State Assembly - District 138
Harry Bronson, Inp
State Assembly - District 138
Harry Bronson, WEq
State Assembly - District 138
Patsy Iacovangelo, RP
State Assembly - District 139
Stephen Hawley (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 139
Stephen Hawley, Con
State Assembly - District 139
Stephen Hawley, Inp
State Assembly - District 139
Stephen Hawley, RP
State Assembly - District 140
Robin Schimminger (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 140
Adam Ohar, GOP
State Assembly - District 140
Robin Schimminger, Con
State Assembly - District 140
Anthony Baney, Grn
State Assembly - District 140
Robin Schimminger, Inp
State Assembly - District 140
Brian Phillips, WEq
State Assembly - District 141
Crystal Peoples (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 141
Ross Kostecky, GOP
State Assembly - District 142
Patrick Burke, Dem
State Assembly - District 142
Erick Bohen, GOP
State Assembly - District 142
Patrick Burke, WF
State Assembly - District 142
Patrick Burke, RP
State Assembly - District 143
Monica Wallace (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 143
Daniel Centinello, GOP
State Assembly - District 143
Monica Wallace, WF
State Assembly - District 143
Monica Wallace, Inp
State Assembly - District 143
Monica Wallace, WEq
State Assembly - District 144
Joseph DiPasquale, Dem
State Assembly - District 144
Michael Norris (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 144
Michael Norris, Con
State Assembly - District 144
Joseph DiPasquale, WF
State Assembly - District 144
Michael Norris, Inp
State Assembly - District 144
Joseph DiPasquale, WEq
State Assembly - District 144
Michael Norris, RP
State Assembly - District 145
Angelo Morinello (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 146
Karen McMahon, Dem
State Assembly - District 146
Raymond Walter (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 146
Raymond Walter, Con
State Assembly - District 146
Danilo Lawvere, Grn
State Assembly - District 146
Karen McMahon, WF
State Assembly - District 146
Raymond Walter, Inp
State Assembly - District 146
Karen McMahon, WEq
State Assembly - District 146
Raymond Walter, RP
State Assembly - District 147
Luke Wochensky, Dem
State Assembly - District 147
David DiPietro (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 147
David DiPietro, Con
State Assembly - District 147
Luke Wochensky, WF
State Assembly - District 147
David DiPietro, RP
State Assembly - District 148
Joseph Giglio (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 149
Sean Ryan (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 149
Joseph Totaro, GOP
State Assembly - District 149
Sean Ryan, WF
State Assembly - District 149
Sean Ryan, Inp
State Assembly - District 149
Sean Ryan, WEq
State Assembly - District 150
Judith Einach, Dem
State Assembly - District 150
Andrew Goodell (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 150
Andrew Goodell, Con
State Assembly - District 150
Judith Einach, WF
State Assembly - District 150
Andrew Goodell, Inp
State Assembly - District 150
Judith Einach, WEq