NYC mayor: New rule creates 'positive pressure' for vaccines

“I want to emphasize that that either-or really creates a positive pressure for vaccination because it will be the responsibility of the employee to get tested on a regular basis, and that comes with its own challenges,” de Blasio said on MSNBC's “Morning Joe.”

The new vaccine-or-test rules come as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is pushing caseloads up in New York and across the country. Health officials say the variant makes up about seven in 10 new cases in New York City. Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses being administered daily in the city has dropped to less than 18,000, down from more than 100,000 in early April.