AP

NYC police arrest advocates in latest homeless sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — A small encampment of homeless people defiantly stood its ground against New York City police and sanitation workers before authorities moved in Wednesday afternoon to clear tents, blankets and other belongings as part of a crackdown launched by Mayor Eric Adams to rid his city of people living in the streets.

Police arrested several homeless advocates who for hours had shielded a handful of homeless people from being removed from a street in the Lower Eastside, amid the cold and rain.

Police have already cleared more than 250 such encampments, more than half of them in Manhattan.

“I don't need a safe haven or a shelter. I need a home,” said a homeless woman who identified her “professional name” as Synthia Vee. For hours, she and a handful of other homeless people resisted leaving their patch of Ninth Street, where they have been squatting for days.

“I have something to say to Mayor Adams. Shelters — no. Safe havens — not quite. Apartments — that's the one,” she said.

“He’s the new guy. We’ll see. He’s a Democrat, but he’s also a cop,” she said.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But he has said that he wants to clean up parts of the city that are “dirty" and “unsafe.”

“I made a commitment that we were going to zero in on encampments so that people who are homeless can live with dignity,” Adams said last week on CNN. “There's nothing dignified about living on the streets.”

Advocates for the homeless have denounced the mayor’s move as heartless and were frustrated that Adams has taken action without releasing a comprehensive — and compassionate — plan to tackle the issues contributing to homelessness.

“I’m so disappointed that the mayor believes that tearing down these encampments without offering any long-term individualized action plan that includes safe havens, hotel beds, single room occupancy facilities and supportive housing,” said Josiah Haken, the chief executive officer of City Relief, one of dozens of agencies providing support services to the unhoused.

“This approach will only increase distrust between the housed and the unhoused communities, and it will only push homeless New Yorkers into hiding instead of into housing,” Haken said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

