 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nye County Deputy District Attorney Don Chairez dead at 65
View Comments
AP

Nye County Deputy District Attorney Don Chairez dead at 65

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nye County Deputy District Attorney Don Chairez, a former Clark County judge who left the bench to run unsuccessfully for Congress, has died,. He was 65.

Chairez died Thursday from COVID-19 complications, the Nye County District Attorney's Office said.

The office said Chairez joined its staff two years ago.

Chairez first served as a Nevada prosecutors when he was a Clark County deputy district attorney in the 1990s before becoming a judge in 1994. He stepped down in 1998 to run unsuccessfully for a U.S. House seat.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, two brothers and a sister.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden during primetime: 'democracy has prevailed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News