COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor are locked in a tight race for a coveted U.S. House seat in Ohio's congressional special election.
Balderson, a state senator, and O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, want to complete the term of a Republican who retired in January. The race tests voter sentiment before the general election in November, when Balderson and O'Connor will battle again for the full two-year term.
After an early lead by O'Connor on Tuesday night, he and Balderson were neck and neck.
President Donald Trump campaigned for Balderson, arguing Republicans need to control Congress and casting the midterms as a referendum on himself.
A Balderson victory would buoy Republicans concerned about Trump's play in political battleground states. An O'Connor win would elate Democrats hoping for Trump backlash.