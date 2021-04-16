 Skip to main content
Oahu red light camera program advances, 10 locations eyed
AP

HONOLULU (AP) — The island of Oahu in Hawaii will place red light cameras at 10 locations for at least two years starting this summer, the state Department of Transportation said.

The system that will operate 24 hours daily and 7 days a week will take a magnified pictures of the back sides of vehicles that run red lights and capture images of the license plates, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

Wide-angle photos taken simultaneously will capture images of the intersection.

Ten intersections have been selected for the pilot program, but that could be subject to change after reviews, said Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesperson Shelly Kunishige.

The current intersections are: Beretania and Piikoi streets; Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street; Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street; Vineyard and Pali Highway; North King and Beretania streets; King Street and Ward Avenue; Vineyard and Liliha Street; Pali and School Street; Likelike Highway and School; and King and River streets.

The intersections were selected based on their crash histories and red light violations, Kunishige said.

The program will begin in the late summer, the department said, though some administrational hurdles remain.

Legislation for the system was approved last year, but public hearings still must be held about the administrative rules proposed by the transportation department.

The transportation department is still awaiting approval to hold public hearings.

Signs must also be posted to let motorists know that the red light camera system is operating on primary roads in the area.

