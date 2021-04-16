Oahu red light camera program advances, 10 locations eyed

HONOLULU (AP) — The island of Oahu in Hawaii will place red light cameras at 10 locations for at least two years starting this summer, the state Department of Transportation said.

The system that will operate 24 hours daily and 7 days a week will take a magnified pictures of the back sides of vehicles that run red lights and capture images of the license plates, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

Wide-angle photos taken simultaneously will capture images of the intersection.

Ten intersections have been selected for the pilot program, but that could be subject to change after reviews, said Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesperson Shelly Kunishige.

The current intersections are: Beretania and Piikoi streets; Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street; Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street; Vineyard and Pali Highway; North King and Beretania streets; King Street and Ward Avenue; Vineyard and Liliha Street; Pali and School Street; Likelike Highway and School; and King and River streets.

The intersections were selected based on their crash histories and red light violations, Kunishige said.