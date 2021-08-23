Oakland County woman wins $2M prize in vaccine sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County woman has won the grand $2 million prize in Michigan's coronavirus vaccination sweepstakes.

Christine Duval was announced as the winner Monday. The lottery program was launched to increase the state's vaccination rate in July. Residents who got a shot earlier were eligible for multimillion-dollar prizes, too.

State officials also announced the final eight winners of daily $50,000 drawings who were vaccinated last month and nine recipients of four-year prepaid college tuition contracts valued at $55,000.

About 65% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose. About 55% of those ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

