 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakland County woman wins $2M prize in vaccine sweepstakes
0 Comments
AP

Oakland County woman wins $2M prize in vaccine sweepstakes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County woman has won the grand $2 million prize in Michigan's coronavirus vaccination sweepstakes.

Christine Duval was announced as the winner Monday. The lottery program was launched to increase the state's vaccination rate in July. Residents who got a shot earlier were eligible for multimillion-dollar prizes, too.

State officials also announced the final eight winners of daily $50,000 drawings who were vaccinated last month and nine recipients of four-year prepaid college tuition contracts valued at $55,000.

About 65% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose. About 55% of those ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable moment baby fox stumbles upon a pair of photographers in Norway

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+24
Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift
National Politics

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

+3
GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances
National Politics

GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Elder, a talk radio host and Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, reported income of more than $100,000 in the last year from business interests that included media and film companies and a string of political speeches, according to documents released Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News