Oakland to require COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up

California requires public school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing starting Oct. 15 but there is no similar statewide rule regarding students.

Asked at a Thursday media briefing if the state will require eligible school children be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes, California’s secretary of health and human services said there is “no definitive action or decision” right now. But Dr. Mark Ghaly said requiring students be inoculated to attend school is nothing new.

“We’re watching the experience in Los Angeles, understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same,” he said. “So that conversation is happening.”

There is no data on how many students are already vaccinated in Oakland Unified but in the city of Oakland, 54% of 12-to-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 71% have received at least one dose, according to the school board’s proposal.

