Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group

Watkins' comments were surprising as defendants rarely, if ever, address the court during routine hearings over things like detention, because everything they say can be used against them by prosecutors.

Watkins, from Champaign County, Ohio, was part of the “stack” formation used by military infantrymen that was seen seen marching up the Capitol steps wearing tactical gear as the mob descended on the building, authorities say. Prosecutors say she and other Oath Keepers prepared in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 as if they were going to war — recruiting others and training members — with the goal of blocking the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Watkins communicated with other extremists during the attack over an encrypted channel on the walkie-talkie app Zello, saying: “We have a good group. We have about 30-40 of us. We are sticking together and sticking to the plan.” Prosecutors say an unknown man said on the channel: “You are executing citizen’s arrest. Arrest this assembly, we have probable cause for acts of treason, election fraud."