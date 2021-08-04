Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The party for the nation's 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends.

Former President Barack Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday bash set for this weekend at his Martha's Vineyard home off the Massachusetts coast due to the surge of infections blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Attendance is now limited to family and close friends. Published reports had said hundreds of celebrities, politicos and others were expected at Obama's sprawling house.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place," Obama spokesperson Hannah Hankins said in a statement. “Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

“President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” Hankins added.

The two-term president turned 60 on Wednesday. Some conservatives criticized the plans for a milestone birthday celebration after details about the event were published this week.