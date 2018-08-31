LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democratic candidate for Nevada governor Steve Sisolak.
Sisolak's campaign announced the endorsement Friday. Obama said in a statement that Nevada has a chance to elect its first Democratic governor in 20 years and Sisolak would fight for "justice, equality and opportunity for all Nevadans."
Sisolak says he's honored by the endorsement.
Obama has also endorsed this year three Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate and House seats: Rep. Jacky Rosen in the Senate battle, Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District and former Rep. Steven Horsford in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.
Obama won Nevada in both his 2008 and 2012 presidential races.