HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is giving a late pitch for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont, promising voters the Greenwich businessman will stand up for "Connecticut values."

Lamont's campaign says the radio spot begins airing Thursday. It was provided to The Associated Press.

Obama calls Lamont "the candidate who is going to bring real change to Hartford," and the election the most important in state history. He lauds Lamont as someone who started a business, created jobs and supports education, lower health care costs, fair wages and equal pay for equal work.

Obama says the election is about "standing up for Connecticut values, about standing up for what we believe in, about standing up to those who want to divide us."

Polling shows Lamont in a close race with Republican Bob Stefanowski.

