Off-duty deputies to patrol Jackson in bid to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Off-duty sheriff’s deputies in Jackson will be patrolling city streets in an effort to curb the capital city’s rising crime rate.
Backers of the idea say the Hinds County deputies are needed to help supplement the Jackson Police Department, which is short about 100 officers.
The sheriff’s office will use $500,000 in city funds to pay the deputies, WLBT-TV reported.
The agreement was approved Tuesday by the Jackson City Council.
