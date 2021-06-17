 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officer hurt in Capitol riot: GOP lawmaker wouldn't shake my hand
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Officer hurt in Capitol riot: GOP lawmaker wouldn't shake my hand

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, tells CNN's Don Lemon about his interaction with GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde during an encounter in the Capitol building.

A DC Metropolitan Police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 blasted GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia on Wednesday evening for what he called "disgusting" behavior during a tense exchange.

Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the riot, told CNN's Don Lemon on "Don Lemon Tonight" that he encountered Clyde in the Capitol and had been dismissed by the congressman after approaching him outside an elevator Wednesday afternoon.

Fanone's account comes after 21 House Republicans, including Clyde, voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who had defended the Capitol.

Insurrection

Donald Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

"I was very cordial. I extended my hand to shake his hand. He just stared at me. I asked if he was going to shake my hand, and he told me that he didn't who know I was. So I introduced myself. I said that I was Officer Michael Fanone. That I was a DC Metropolitan Police officer who fought on January 6 to defend the Capitol and, as a result, I suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as a heart attack after having been tased numerous times at the base of my skull, as well as being severely beaten," Fanone said. "At that point, the congressman turned away from me."

Once the elevator doors opened, Fanone said, the congressman "ran as quickly as he could, like a coward."

Clyde's office did not respond to CNN's request for comment. The congressman also previously ignored questions from CNN asking to explain his vote against the Congressional Gold Medal bill.

During a House hearing last month, Clyde said that while there was an "undisciplined mob" and "some who committed acts of vandalism" at the Capitol riot, many were behaving orderly, comparing them to a "normal tourist visit."

"Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures," Clyde said at the hearing. "You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

Fanone said Wednesday evening that he took the interaction with Clyde "very personally" and saw it as an insult not only to himself but also all law enforcement who had responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility
National Politics

After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

  • Updated

NEWQUAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States had restored its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News