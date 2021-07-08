Officers to Louisiana lawmakers: Keep concealed carry permit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dozens of Louisiana law enforcement officers called Thursday on state lawmakers to keep the current concealed carry requirements in place and uphold Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that would scrap the training and permit needed to carry a concealed handgun.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said unfettered access to concealed weapons without the current permitting process “not only is going to endanger the law enforcement community, it will endanger the general public as well.”

Edwards struck down legislation by Republican Sen. Jay Morris of Monroe that would have allowed gun owners 21 and older in Louisiana to carry concealed firearms without needing nine hours of training on gun safety, a background check and payment of a fee.

“There is simply no good reason why the State of Louisiana should provide for concealed carry of weapons for people that have no training on how to properly use a gun,” Edwards wrote in his veto message.

Lawmakers are expected to meet later this month for an historic veto session to try to overturn the Democratic governor's rejection of that measure and other legislation from the regular session that was jettisoned by Edwards.