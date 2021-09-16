Official: Cases in largest Tennessee county slowing down

“I would shudder to think where we would be if we had not put that mask requirement in place for schools, or indoor spaces,” Taylor said during a weekly news briefing about the virus.

Masks are a key coronavirus-prevention tool that is most effective when worn by a large number of people, public health experts say. The CDC has again recommended them for schools, saying they don’t pose health risks for children older than toddler age. Vaccinations have not been authorized for children younger than 12.

Shelby County Schools, the state’s largest school district, has required all students to wear masks since classes started Aug. 9. The district had been in defiance of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s statewide order allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements for nonmedical reasons, until a federal judge temporarily blocked Lee’s order in the county as part of a lawsuit against him.

Other school districts in the county had let parents send their children to schools without masks until the judge blocked Lee's order. The lawsuit was filed by parents of children with health problems who argue the opt-out order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.