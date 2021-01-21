Official: Holidays may be driving Nevada coronavirus deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A surge of Nevada coronavirus cases following December holidays may have passed, but deaths are still spiking, experts told a panel guiding the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday.

“It’s pretty likely that we’re right in the throes of the peak related to mortality,” chief state biostatistician Kyra Morgan told the COVID-19 task force a day after state health officials reported a new record high number of deaths in one day, 71.

Deaths typically increase in weeks following surges in cases and then hospitalizations, Morgan noted, and the number of new cases being reported in Nevada is declining along with other key measures.

Nevada saw its highest single-day number of confirmed new cases — 3,402 — two weeks after Christmas and one week after New Year's Eve, on Jan. 7.

State health officials on Thursday reported 1,433 additional cases and 47 deaths from the virus since Wednesday. The number of known cases has topped 266,000 since the start of the pandemic in Nevada, and 3,910 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Most of Nevada's cases and deaths have been in the Las Vegas area, where the Southern Nevada Health District has tallied 204,369 cases and 2,974 deaths since March.