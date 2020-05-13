Official: Idaho virus outbreak linked to family gathering

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WEISER, Idaho (AP) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed in Washington County, leading to the voluntary shutdown of a food processing plant, Idaho health officials said Wednesday.

Southwest District Health said some people infected with the coronavirus work at Fry Foods Inc. in Weiser.

Company Human Resources Manager Douglas Arnold Wold said eight workers are infected, and all of them had attended a family gathering of at least 30 people last weekend in Weiser or are related to someone who attended. Wold said some people from Utah also took part.

“It was a family reunion get-together," he said. “So far, every single one who has tested positive is from that party.”

Health officials were working to contact people who have been in close proximity to those who became infected.

"It is still so important to keep taking precautions to protect yourselves and those around you," Nikole Zogg, director of Southwest District Health, said in a statement. “Please avoid social gatherings with those not in your immediate household."

Wold said 260 people work at the plant that closed on Sunday and won't reopen until the owners believe it is safe. It's not clear if the workers will be paid while the plant is closed.