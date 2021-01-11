Official: Many in New Mexico eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A significant number of New Mexico residents are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations because they have one or more preexisting medical conditions, the state health secretary said Monday.

The state recently expanded vaccine eligibility to those 75 and older and anyone over 16 who is considered to be at greater risk because they have cancer, kidney disease, heart problems or other chronic illnesses. Front-line essential workers like grocery store employees and educators who can't work remotely also are on the list.

Dr. Tracie Collins, the health secretary, urged people to be patient because vaccine supplies are still limited. She added that the state is being flexible with providers to ensure doses aren't wasted.

“We want to vaccinate as many as we can, and right now, we're dependent upon what the supply is. It's not based on demand,” she said. “As we have more supply, we'll push out more vaccine.”

More than 170,000 doses have been shipped to New Mexico and over 78,000 of those having been administered, according to state and federal tracking data. That puts the state among the top in the nation when it comes to vaccine distribution.