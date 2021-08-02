Official: Masks frustrating, but country can get past them

At least 23 school districts in Georgia covering nearly a third of the public school population now say they will require everyone to wear a mask.

Some parents are protesting mask mandates. Dozens of opponents gathered outside the Gwinnett County school district administration building on Friday. Holly Terei, who helps run a Facebook group that coordinated the protesters, said she would withdraw her three children from Georgia’s largest school district if administrators don’t reverse the move.

“We want to choose for our children, whether it be the vaccine, whether it be a mask,” Terei said in advance of the protest. “These are my kids. I do not co-parent with the school board and I do not co-parent with the CDC.”

The number of hospitalized patients statewide crossed 2,000 on Friday, the highest since late February, and stood at just over 2,400 on Monday. Intensive care unit occupancy has also been trending up and was 82.9% of capacity on Monday, according to state officials.

Georgia recorded more than 2,500 new positive tests for the virus Friday, part of a generally steady upward climb in cases since late June. The vast majority of the new infections are among those who are unvaccinated.