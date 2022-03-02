Official: New Mexico to remain vigilant amid virus respite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top health official said Wednesday that the state is transitioning into a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic but that it will remain vigilant in case of another surge.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase told reporters during a virtual briefing that there has been a precipitous drop in cases and hospitalizations over recent weeks and that hospitals are seeing relief. He pointed to more available beds but noted that the state still needs to do more to build up its nursing workforce.

Scrase said part of the state’s focus has been on ensuring that residents have the tools they need — from testing options to access to early treatments — so they can weather future outbreaks and avoid hospitalization.

“I'm hoping that we can find a way to empower every New Mexican to do this so that mandates won't be necessary,” he said.

While New Mexico recently ended its mask mandate for most indoor spaces, public health requirements imposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham early on in the pandemic spurred much criticism from the parents of schoolchildren, business owners and others. The mandates also prompted numerous legal challenges, but state officials have defended their handling of the pandemic.

Scrase said New Mexico supports the latest guidance from the federal government that outlines community risk levels based on factors such as how many people have been admitted to local hospitals in the last week and how many new COVID-19 cases a county has had in the last week.

The latest map shows 10 of New Mexico's counties at the high level, with the remaining 23 classified as either low or medium risk.

