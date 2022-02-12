 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Official promoted to head of Indiana transportation agency

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has a new transportation commissioner following the resignation of the man who led the state agency for five years.

Gov. Eric Holcomb named Mike Smith on Thursday as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. Smith has been a deputy commissioner and chief financial officer.

Before joining the department, known as INDOT, Smith was a district manager for Walmart stores in the Indianapolis area. Holcomb said he has brought to INDOT his “experience from the fast-paced demands of managing business growth."

Smith succeeds Joe McGuinness, who said he was stepping down to a take a job in the private sector.

McGuinness' last day was Friday. He is becoming chief executive of a new local government infrastructure consulting company, the governor's office said.

Holcomb praised McGuinness for finding "innovative ways to expedite construction projects and create safer work zones, all while finishing projects on budget and ahead of schedule whenever possible."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

UK's Johnson cites 'a dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

UK's Johnson cites 'a dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won’t accept lectures from the West.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Valentine's after 73 years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News