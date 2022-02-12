Official promoted to head of Indiana transportation agency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has a new transportation commissioner following the resignation of the man who led the state agency for five years.

Gov. Eric Holcomb named Mike Smith on Thursday as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. Smith has been a deputy commissioner and chief financial officer.

Before joining the department, known as INDOT, Smith was a district manager for Walmart stores in the Indianapolis area. Holcomb said he has brought to INDOT his “experience from the fast-paced demands of managing business growth."

Smith succeeds Joe McGuinness, who said he was stepping down to a take a job in the private sector.

McGuinness' last day was Friday. He is becoming chief executive of a new local government infrastructure consulting company, the governor's office said.

Holcomb praised McGuinness for finding "innovative ways to expedite construction projects and create safer work zones, all while finishing projects on budget and ahead of schedule whenever possible."

